Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4 point h. of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129
Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4 point h. of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Information Document
OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:02 UTC.
Sales 2022
2 095 M
2 234 M
2 234 M
Net income 2022
431 M
459 M
459 M
Net Debt 2022
262 M
279 M
279 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,5x
Yield 2022
8,77%
Capitalization
4 964 M
5 292 M
5 292 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,49x
EV / Sales 2023
2,44x
Nbr of Employees
1 636
Free-Float
51,4%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
14,14 €
Average target price
16,59 €
Spread / Average Target
17,3%
