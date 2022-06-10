Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.
  News
  Summary
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

2022-06-10
13.95 EUR   -1.38%
09:03aGREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4 point h. of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129
PU
06/09GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : RESOLUTIONS - 22nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
06/09GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : Announcement of the detachment of the right to the remaining dividend/reinvestment of the remaining dividend and payment of the remaining dividend
PU
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4 point h. of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4 point h. of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Information Document

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 095 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
Net income 2022 431 M 459 M 459 M
Net Debt 2022 262 M 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 8,77%
Capitalization 4 964 M 5 292 M 5 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthew Matthew Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.13.39%5 382
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.91%24 744
EVOLUTION AB-21.05%22 190
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-23.04%20 141
SANDS CHINA LTD-11.45%16 997
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-20.47%16 621