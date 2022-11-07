Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

(OPAP)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  07:37 2022-11-07 am EST
12.94 EUR   -0.08%
07:44aGreek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S A : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 5 g) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129
PU
10/31Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S A : Announcement of the issue price
PU
10/21Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics S A : 4th Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 5 g) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129

11/07/2022 | 07:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the announcement.

Announcement

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 12:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
07:44aGreek Organisation Of Football Progn : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 5..
PU
10/31Greek Organisation Of Football Progn : Announcement of the issue price
PU
10/21Greek Organisation Of Football Progn : 4th Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan
PU
10/19GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A. : E..
FA
09/30Greek Organisation Of Football Progn : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transactions Not..
PU
09/26Greek Organisation Of Football Progn : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transactions Not..
PU
09/08Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call..
CI
09/08Greek Organisation Of Football Progn : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4..
PU
09/07Greek Organisation Of Football Progn : Announcement of the detachment of the right to the ..
PU
09/07Greek Organisation Of Football Progn : Update of 2022 financial calendar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 970 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
Net income 2022 397 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2022 417 M 413 M 413 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 4 642 M 4 601 M 4 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,95 €
Average target price 16,18 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthew Matthew Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.3.85%4 601
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.33%23 434
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.13%22 867
EVOLUTION AB-21.12%19 759
SANDS CHINA LTD-6.94%17 424
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.71%15 851