    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

(OPAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/31 10:20:02 am EDT
13.66 EUR   +1.52%
10:51aGREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : OPAP SA - Q1 2022 Financial Results - Press Release
PU
04/20ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L.3556/2007 : Sale of OPAP's minority interest in the Betano Business
PU
04/20Sazka Entertainment AG agreed to acquire 36.75% stake in Betano from Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. for €50 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : OPAP SA - Q1 2022 Financial Results - Press Release

05/31/2022 | 10:51am EDT
See Press Release.

Press Release

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 14:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 035 M 2 194 M 2 194 M
Net income 2022 407 M 439 M 439 M
Net Debt 2022 334 M 360 M 360 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 9,39%
Capitalization 4 721 M 5 090 M 5 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,45 €
Average target price 16,55 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthew Matthew Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.7.86%5 090
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.85%23 075
EVOLUTION AB-19.22%22 728
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-17.43%21 602
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-20.29%16 779
SANDS CHINA LTD-18.39%15 283