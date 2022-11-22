Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Q3 2022 Financial Results - Interim Management Statement
Sales 2022
1 970 M
Net income 2022
397 M
Net Debt 2022
417 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,5x
Yield 2022
10,6%
Capitalization
4 700 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,60x
EV / Sales 2023
2,46x
Nbr of Employees
1 652
Free-Float
49,6%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
13,00 €
Average target price
16,29 €
Spread / Average Target
25,3%
