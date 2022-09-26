Advanced search
    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

(OPAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:53 2022-09-26 am EDT
12.28 EUR   -0.89%
09:35aGREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transactions Notification
PU
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022
CI
09/08GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4 point h. of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 for the payment of 2022 interim dividend
PU
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transactions Notification

09/26/2022 | 09:35am EDT
See the announcement.

Announcement

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 014 M 1 958 M 1 958 M
Net income 2022 403 M 392 M 392 M
Net Debt 2022 403 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 4 441 M 4 318 M 4 318 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 50,2%
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,39 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthew Matthew Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.-0.64%4 318
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.66%24 400
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-16.92%18 782
SANDS CHINA LTD-2.86%18 187
EVOLUTION AB-38.42%15 006
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-24.54%14 277