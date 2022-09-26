Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transactions Notification
Sales 2022
2 014 M
1 958 M
1 958 M
Net income 2022
403 M
392 M
392 M
Net Debt 2022
403 M
392 M
392 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,7x
Yield 2022
10,2%
Capitalization
4 441 M
4 318 M
4 318 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,41x
EV / Sales 2023
2,26x
Nbr of Employees
1 652
Free-Float
50,2%
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
12,39 €
Average target price
16,50 €
Spread / Average Target
33,2%
