  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

(OPAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:40 2022-08-24 am EDT
13.43 EUR   -0.52%
04:28aGREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : Update of the 2022 Financial Calendar
PU
08/11GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION / Transactions Notification
PU
08/05GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : Commencement of trading of shares resulted from extra-ordinary share capital increase following reinvestment of the remaining dividend for the financial year 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Update of the 2022 Financial Calendar

08/24/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 057 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net income 2022 417 M 417 M 417 M
Net Debt 2022 334 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 9,19%
Capitalization 4 839 M 4 838 M 4 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,50 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthew Matthew Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.8.26%4 838
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.78%24 651
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-7.74%22 611
EVOLUTION AB-29.16%18 343
SANDS CHINA LTD-9.36%16 976
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-19.83%16 135