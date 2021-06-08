Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Management Team Update - Appointment of new Chief Online Officer

Management Team Update

Appointment of new Chief Online Officer

OPAP S.A. announces that the Company's Board of Directors decided to appoint James Curwen as Chief Online Officer, in replacement of Petr Matejovsky.

After seven (7) years with the company, Petr has decided to step down from his position as Chief Online Officer concluding his assignment in OPAP. The company would like to thank Petr for his significant contribution to OPAP's progress under his roles, as Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Online Officer, and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

OPAP welcomes James Curwen as Chief Online Officer. James is a highly experienced gaming industry professional with over 30 years of career achievements in online gaming, holding several senior roles in William Hill and Superbet, and land-based Casinos, with companies like Ladbrokes. Besides his expert background, James has also proven to be a well-respected senior leader with the ability to motivate and develop others to consistently achieve excellence, maintain the highest standards and deliver results.

Athens, 08.06.2021

OPAPS.A.