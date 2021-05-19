Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : OPAP SA - Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement

OPAP S.A. - Three-month interim management statement 2021

B. Main developments during the first quarter of 2021 and their effect on the

interim management statement

Online betting - OPAP SPORTS LTD

On 01.01.2021, OPAP SPORTS LTD was granted a Class "B" license from the National Betting Authority of Cyprus and now can provide electronic (online) betting services. The provision of such services is temporarily suspended.

Request for Arbitration of HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A.

HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. has formally contested that it owes anything more than € 12,279 th. to the Hellenic Republic for the fiscal year 2020 under the Concession Agreement. That amount represents 30% of the annual GGR of HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. and it has already been remitted by HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. to the Hellenic Republic, pursuant to the Concession Agreement. HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. has formally taken the position vis-à-vis the Hellenic Republic, supported by advice by external counsel, that no additional amount is due to reach the € 50,000 th. Minimum Annual Fee provided for in Clause 11.2 of the Concession Agreement, given the impact of pandemic-related restrictions imposed by the State on the operation of HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A.. This position is based on the Force Majeure clause of the Concession Agreement and applicable provisions of Greek law regarding impossibility of performance and unforeseeable changes in circumstances. For these reasons HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. has filed a Request for Arbitration against the Hellenic Republic and the Hellenic Asset Development Fund under the LCIA Arbitration Rules, pursuant to Clause 32 of the Concession Agreement. HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A.'s principal claim seeks declarations that the Minimum Annual Fee is not due; and also an extension of the term of the Concession Agreement and/or a refund of part of the upfront € 190,000 th. Financial Consideration (both to be quantified at a later stage). The matter is therefore pending before the competent tribunal, which has exclusive jurisdiction to pronounce in a final and binding manner. On prudential grounds, however, HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. has formed a provision, notably in the light of collateral undertakings per Clause 26.3 of the Concession Agreement.