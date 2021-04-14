Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transactions Notification

RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

Transactions Notification

OPAP S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, announces that under the 'obligation of transactions notification', Mr. Kamil Ziegler, Executive Chairman, purchased on 13.04.2021, 12,000 company shares, of a total value of Euro 145,200.

Athens14.04.2021

OPAPS.A.