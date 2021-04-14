Log in
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION - Transactions Notification

04/14/2021 | 10:23am EDT
RELEASE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

Transactions Notification

OPAP S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, announces that under the 'obligation of transactions notification', Mr. Kamil Ziegler, Executive Chairman, purchased on 13.04.2021, 12,000 company shares, of a total value of Euro 145,200.

Athens14.04.2021

OPAPS.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
