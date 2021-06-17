Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : RESOLUTIONS - 21st ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

"ORGANIZATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A."

RESOLUTIONS OF THE 21st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

"ORGANIZATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A." ("OPAP S.A." or "Company")

OF 17th OF JUNE, 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OPAP S.A. took place on Thursday, 17th of June, 2021 at 13:00, at its headquarters in Athens, at 112 Athinon Ave. Shareholders of the Company representing 263,232,112 shares, out of a total of 341,426,3871 shares, i.e. 77.51 % of the Company's share capital, were present or represented and voted at the Meeting.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolved as follows:

Item 1st: Approved the Company's Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020 (01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020) and of the relevant Board of Directors' and Auditors' Report (approval of 99.95%);

Item 2nd: Approved the overall management of the Company and discharged the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2020 (01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020) (approval of 99.70%);

Item 3rd: Elected the Auditing Company "PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS SA" (SOEL Reg. no. 113) for the statutory audit of the Company's Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2021 (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021) and the issuance of the annual tax report (approval of 99.95%);

Item 4th: Approved the distribution of Net Profits for the financial year 2020

(01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020) as follows: (approval of 99.72%);

Total gross dividend: Euros one hundred eighty-six million seven hundred seventy- eight thousand two hundred nineteen and sixty-five cents (€186,778,219.65)

Gross dividend per share: fifty-five eurocents (€0.55), before withholding the proportionate tax

Cut-offdate: Tuesday 13.07.2021

Record-date: Wednesday 14.07.2021

Dividend Payment Date: Tuesday 03.08.2021

The Dividend Payment Date, i.e. 03.08.2021, is expected to be the day of admission to trading of the new shares for those shareholders that will elect to reinvest the

1 It shall be noted that 1.829.624 own shares of the Company are not calculated both for the purposes of quorum and the voting process, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018.