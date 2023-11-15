Green Battery Minerals Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Companyâs principal business activities include the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company owns 100% of the Berkwood graphite deposit in Quebec. The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Its Stallion Gold Project is located in the northeastern region of the metal endowed Stikinia geological terrane. Stallion covers over 30 square kilometers and is on regional trend with several past producing mines, such as Baker, Shasta, and the Kemess Mine. Its Jupiter Lithium Project is an early-stage exploration opportunity, which comprises a total of about 122 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 6406 hectares (ha). Its Boudrias Project comprises a total of seven Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of about 392.1 ha.

Sector Diversified Mining