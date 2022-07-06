Log in
    GEM   CA39261L1058

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.

(GEM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:29 2022-07-06 pm EDT
0.0650 CAD   -13.33%
Green Battery Minerals : Financial Statements

07/06/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Periods Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Index

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

Notice to Readers

1

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

3

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

6 - 27

NOTICE - NO Auditor Review of the Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Green Battery Minerals Inc., ("the Company"), for the three months ended May 31, 2022, have been prepared by the management and have not been the subject of a review by the Company's external independent auditors.

Page 1

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

May 31,

February 28,

As at

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current

$

2,449,699

Cash

$

3,200,504

Accounts receivable

44,052

22,344

Exploration advances (Note 5)

-

340,794

Prepaid expenses

35,348

129,396

2,529,099

3,693,038

Furniture and equipment (Note 4)

10,986

11,728

Mineral property interests (Note 5)

1,683,489

1,683,489

$

4,223,574

$

5,388,255

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

$

45,113

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

58,082

Due to related parties (Note 6)

19,694

19,755

64,807

77,837

Shareholders' equity

38,668,178

Share capital (Note 7)

38,668,178

Contributed surplus (Note 8)

4,849,252

4,814,446

Deficit

(39,358,663)

(38,172,206)

4,158,767

5,310,418

$

4,223,574

$

5,388,255

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on July 6, 2022.

"Thomas Yingling"

"Binny Jassal"

Director - Thomas Yingling

Director - Binny Jassal

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 2

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Periods Ended May 31

2022

2021

Expenses

$

743

Amortization (Note 4)

$

1,013

Consulting fees (Note 6)

102,730

240,147

Exploration and evaluation (Notes 5)

902,139

65,592

Office and administration

7,628

18,562

Promotional and marketing

18,340

9,390

Professional fees (Note 6)

25,063

40,029

Shareholder communications

2,842

134,820

Stock-based compensation (Notes 6 and 7)

34,806

217,632

Travel

23,174

3,503

Trade shows and events

61,428

-

Transfer agent and filing fees

7,564

23,673

1,186,457

754,361

Loss before other items

(1,186,457)

(754,361)

Other items

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,186,457)

$

(754,361)

Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

69,296,287

45,707,305

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 3

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Contributed

Shareholders'

Shares

Share Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Equity

Balance, February 28, 2022

69,296,287

$

38,668,178

$

4,814,446

$

(38,172,206)

$

5,310,418

Stock-based compensation

-

-

34,806

-

34,806

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,186,457)

(1,186,457)

Balance, May 31, 2022

69,296,287

$

38,668,178

$

4,849,252

$

(39,358,663)

$

4,158,767

Balance, February 28, 2021

39,941,340

$

34,299,269

$

4,064,546

$

(35,726,405)

$

2,637,410

Private placements - net of share issuance costs

28,221,001

4,304,971

308,880

-

4,613,851

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants

350,000

70,000

-

-

70,000

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of stock options

250,000

36,500

-

-

36,500

Broker's shares

533,946

92,058

-

-

92,058

Fair value of broker's shares granted

-

(92,058)

-

-

(92,058)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

398,458

-

398,458

Fair value of stock options exercised

-

35,651

(35,651)

-

-

Fair value of brokers' warrants granted

-

(78,213)

78,213

-

-

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(2,445,801)

(2,445,801)

Balance, February 28, 2022

69,296,287

$

38,668,178

$

4,814,446

$

(38,172,206)

$

5,310,418

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Green Battery Minerals Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
