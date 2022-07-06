Green Battery Minerals : Financial Statements

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

May 31, February 28, As at 2022 2022 ASSETS Current $ 2,449,699 Cash $ 3,200,504 Accounts receivable 44,052 22,344 Exploration advances (Note 5) - 340,794 Prepaid expenses 35,348 129,396 2,529,099 3,693,038 Furniture and equipment (Note 4) 10,986 11,728 Mineral property interests (Note 5) 1,683,489 1,683,489 $ 4,223,574 $ 5,388,255 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current $ 45,113 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 58,082 Due to related parties (Note 6) 19,694 19,755 64,807 77,837 Shareholders' equity 38,668,178 Share capital (Note 7) 38,668,178 Contributed surplus (Note 8) 4,849,252 4,814,446 Deficit (39,358,663) (38,172,206) 4,158,767 5,310,418 $ 4,223,574 $ 5,388,255

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on July 6, 2022.

"Thomas Yingling" "Binny Jassal" Director - Thomas Yingling Director - Binny Jassal

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.