Green Battery Minerals : Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
3
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
4
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
6 - 27
NOTICE - NO Auditor Review of the Interim Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Green Battery Minerals Inc., ("the Company"), for the three months ended May 31, 2022, have been prepared by the management and have not been the subject of a review by the Company's external independent auditors.
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
May 31,
February 28,
As at
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current
$
2,449,699
Cash
$
3,200,504
Accounts receivable
44,052
22,344
Exploration advances (Note 5)
-
340,794
Prepaid expenses
35,348
129,396
2,529,099
3,693,038
Furniture and equipment (Note 4)
10,986
11,728
Mineral property interests (Note 5)
1,683,489
1,683,489
$
4,223,574
$
5,388,255
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
$
45,113
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
58,082
Due to related parties (Note 6)
19,694
19,755
64,807
77,837
Shareholders' equity
38,668,178
Share capital (Note 7)
38,668,178
Contributed surplus (Note 8)
4,849,252
4,814,446
Deficit
(39,358,663)
(38,172,206)
4,158,767
5,310,418
$
4,223,574
$
5,388,255
These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on July 6, 2022.
"Thomas Yingling"
"Binny Jassal"
Director - Thomas Yingling
Director - Binny Jassal
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Periods Ended May 31
2022
2021
Expenses
$
743
Amortization (Note 4)
$
1,013
Consulting fees (Note 6)
102,730
240,147
Exploration and evaluation (Notes 5)
902,139
65,592
Office and administration
7,628
18,562
Promotional and marketing
18,340
9,390
Professional fees (Note 6)
25,063
40,029
Shareholder communications
2,842
134,820
Stock-based compensation (Notes 6 and 7)
34,806
217,632
Travel
23,174
3,503
Trade shows and events
61,428
-
Transfer agent and filing fees
7,564
23,673
1,186,457
754,361
Loss before other items
(1,186,457)
(754,361)
Other items
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,186,457)
$
(754,361)
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
69,296,287
45,707,305
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Number of
Contributed
Shareholders'
Shares
Share Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Equity
Balance, February 28, 2022
69,296,287
$
38,668,178
$
4,814,446
$
(38,172,206)
$
5,310,418
Stock-based compensation
-
-
34,806
-
34,806
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,186,457)
(1,186,457)
Balance, May 31, 2022
69,296,287
$
38,668,178
$
4,849,252
$
(39,358,663)
$
4,158,767
Balance, February 28, 2021
39,941,340
$
34,299,269
$
4,064,546
$
(35,726,405)
$
2,637,410
Private placements - net of share issuance costs
28,221,001
4,304,971
308,880
-
4,613,851
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants
350,000
70,000
-
-
70,000
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of stock options
250,000
36,500
-
-
36,500
Broker's shares
533,946
92,058
-
-
92,058
Fair value of broker's shares granted
-
(92,058)
-
-
(92,058)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
398,458
-
398,458
Fair value of stock options exercised
-
35,651
(35,651)
-
-
Fair value of brokers' warrants granted
-
(78,213)
78,213
-
-
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(2,445,801)
(2,445,801)
Balance, February 28, 2022
69,296,287
$
38,668,178
$
4,814,446
$
(38,172,206)
$
5,310,418
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
