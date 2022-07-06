Green Battery Minerals : Management Discussion and Analysis 07/06/2022 | 02:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the period Ended May 31, 2022 DATE OF REPORT July 6, 2022 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Green Battery Minerals Inc. ("the Company") has been prepared as of July 6, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the consolidated audited financial statements for years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 and related notes attached thereto, which are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All financial results presented in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Description of Business On August 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Berkwood Resources Ltd. to Goldcore Resources Ltd. On March 22, 2021, the Company again changed its name to Green Battery Minerals Inc. The Company was incorporated under the Companies Act of British Columbia. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company is trading on the following exchanges: TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (GEM) Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol (BK2P) OTCQB Exchange under the symbol (GBMIF) The Company has yet to receive any revenue from its natural resource exploration operations. Accordingly, the Company has no operating income or cash flows. Its continued existence has relied almost exclusively upon equity financing activities, which is not expected to significantly change in the immediate future. Dependence on Management The Company strongly depends on the business and technical expertise of its management and there is little possibility that this dependence will decrease in the near term. COVID-19 Since February 29, 2020, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and physical distancing, have caused material disruption to business globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Global equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods. Forward Looking Information Certain statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or information typically containing statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding, and outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this Management Discussion and Analysis include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: 2 Business objectives, plans and strategies;

Current and future mineral commodity prices. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. Forward- looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: The ability of management to execute objectives, plans and strategies;

Other risks and uncertainties described within this document. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this Management Discussion and Analysis are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publically or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law. PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS Stallion Gold Project, British Columbia On October 27, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire mineral claims in British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe region. During the year ended February 28, 2021, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bench Minerals Corp. ("Bench") by the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares (issued) of the Company with a fair value of $520,000 and $15,000 cash (paid) in consideration for the acquisition. The sole asset of Bench was the Stallion Gold Project claim. Stallion property is accessible by an existing short extension of the all-season Omineca Road to Resources which services the Kemess mine and supports parallel hydro-electric power. Stallion covers 3 over 30 km² and is on regional trend with several past producing mines such as Baker, Shasta and the world class Kemess Mine. Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. The Stallion property is located in the northeastern region of the prolifically metal-endowed Stikinia geological terrane. Magmatic events in Stikinia during the Late Triassic and Early Jurassic were the driving source for the development of mineralizing porphyry and epithermal systems. The Stallion project is in a proven and profitable mining jurisdiction called the Golden Horseshoe, and is only 28 km northwest of the past producing world class Kemess gold-copper mine. The Golden Horseshoe provides a visual context for the mines, discoveries and common geology of the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone regions of northern BC, which forms an enriched metalliferous arch that includes the Stikinia and Quesnellia terranes. Berkwood Graphite Project (Previously Lac Gueret South property), Quebec The Company entered into an option agreement dated July 26, 2014 to acquire 100% interest in the Lac Gueret South Property. The agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on August 13, 2014. Under the terms of the option agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Gueret South graphite property by making cash payments and issuing the Company's securities as set forth below: On signing of the option agreement: $15,000 (paid); Within seven days of the date of approval of the agreement by the Exchange: $10,000 (paid) and 150,000 units (issued). Each unit comprised one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable for 24 months at $0.10 to acquire an additional common share; Within thirty days of the date of approval of the agreement by the Exchange: $10,000 (paid); Within six months of the date of approval of the agreement by the Exchange: $25,000 (amended to be due July 29, 2016) (paid); and Within 12 months of the date of approval of the agreement by the Exchange: $25,000 (amended to be due January 29, 2017) (paid). A 2% NSR is payable to the optionors on all minerals produced from the property. The Company has the right at any time to buy-back 2% of the NSR from the optionors for $1,000,000. During the year ended February 29, 2017, certain claims lapsed and accordingly, indicators of impairment existed leading to an assessment of the recoverable amount of the property, which resulted in an impairment loss of $43,000. The Lac Gueret South Graphite property consists of 74 claims totaling 5,714 hectares and borders the southern boundary of Mason Graphite's Lac Gueret project, where a National Instrument 43-101- compliant mineral resource estimate with measured and indicated mineral resources of 50 million tonnes grading 15.6% Cgr (including 6.6 million tonnes grading 32.4% Cgr) was announced (see Mason Graphite public disclosures on www.sedar.com). Lac Gueret South Extensions Project On August 29, 2017, the Company has acquired a further two hundred and ninety five (295) claims in its Lac Gueret Extensions project (South & East blocks) region, to extend the previously held 3,942Ha (hectares) covered by 73 claims to a new total of 19,884Ha covered by 368 claims. The newly controlled claims were acquired by direct staking (95 claims, 5,122Ha) and by purchase of additional claims from Mr. Francois Marcotte, an experienced area prospector (200 claims, 10,820Ha). The Company paid $25,000 and has issued 125,000 common shares of the Company. This transaction has been approved by TSX Venture Exchange. 4 On February 27, 2018, the Company increased in landholding at the Company's 100% owned Lac Gueret Project. The acquisition is an arm's-length transaction in which the Company has issued 250,000 common shares and paid $25,000. On September 18, 2018, the Company further issued 125,000 shares as per agreement fair valued at $46,875. On August 7, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire 1215616 B.C. Ltd. a private British Columbia company, which sole asset is fifty-eight (58) claims located adjacent to Lac Gueret South Property. The Company has issued 1,950,000 common shares by way of a share exchange agreement fair valued at $68,250 and paid $11,500 to an arm's-length party. The sole asset of 1215616 B.C. Ltd. was the fifty-eight claims located adjacent to the Lac Gueret South Property. On April 20, 2016, the Company received analytical results from grab samples taken from the Zone 1 and Zone 2 geophysical anomaly areas on the Lac Gueret South graphite project in Quebec. These large anomaly areas were defined during geophysical surveys in 2014 and 2015 and are almost entirely hidden under muskeg and soil with only rare outcrops of bedrock exposed through the muskeg in their vicinities. A total of 11 rock grab samples were collected in the vicinity of the Zone 1 anomaly and returned analyses averaging 4.99 per cent Cgr (carbon as graphite) within a range of 0.04 per cent Cgr to 36.3 per cent Cgr. Only one bedrock sample was found and collected in the vicinity of the Zone 2 anomaly, which returned an analysis of 0.49 per cent Cgr. The presence of significant values of carbon as graphite found in the vicinity of these mainly hidden large geophysical anomalies was interpreted to indicate that the anomalies are probably large graphite zones, and a program of drilling at Zone 1 was announced and commenced. The drilling work commenced on August 17, 2017 and confirmed that Zone 1 comprises extensive in situaccumulations of Cgr: by August 31, 2017 the Company had drilled seven (7) drill holes (BK1-01-17 through BK1- 07-17) on four sites for a total of 851.7m, and had recognized discrete visual graphite intercepts in all of the drill holes including the first two drill holes located at Site # 1, two holes located at Site # 2, two holes at Site # 3 and an initial hole at Site # 4. The intercepts of visually determined Cgr for the above holes were reported to the public on August 22 (the initial two holes) and August 31 (through hole -07). Readers are cautioned that the visual results as released may not correlate with detailed assays and that the drill intercepts do not represent true widths of the graphite bearing zones intercepted. The drill program continued following the period to complete 13 diamond drill holes were completed from nine (9) separate drill sites for a total of 1,806.54m drilled. Targeted graphite ("Cgr") was intersected in every hole drilled in the initial drill program, and the Company has announced plans to pursue further work on the Zone 1 and Zone 2 anomalies in order to further evaluate the size, continuity, quantity and quality of the graphite mineralization. On November 28, 2017, the assay results from the drill program comprising 13 holes on Zone 1 were announced, and confirmed the visually reported Graphite showing average grades in the range of 14.39 to 25.52% Cgr and true thicknesses ranging 22.1 to 40.3 m. The news release provided tabulated data for the significant intervals assayed for each of the holes in the Program. The analyses show that the thick unit on Section 3100E as well as shorter intervals showed a similar range of grades that occurs at Mason Graphite's Lac Gueret deposit nearby. The cut-off grade used to define the intervals was the same 5% Cgr level used for Mason's Lac Gueret resource and reserve estimations as published on SEDAR. Three levels of graphite concentration were codified in the field based on local observations as well as personnel experience from Lac Gueret: graphite-bearing schist less than 5% (to 3%) Cgr as low grade; graphite schist with grades between 5% and 25% Cgr as medium grade; and high grade (HiG) material where the sample grades exceeded 25% Cgr and makes visual estimation is impossible in core. Edward Lyons P.Geo (BC, QC, NL) is a Qualified Person under the definition of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical information in this news release. Ed has worked extensively on Mason's Lac Guéret Property, and neighbouring graphite properties since 2000. On December 8, 2017, the Company completed the first hole of the Phase 2 drill program on Zone 1 Graphite Body. The Company has drilled a massive Graphite intercept of over 70 meters in length and close to surface. The Company's Phase 2 drill program on the Zone 1 Graphite Body was targeted based on the Phase 1 drill program's successful results whereby the Company demonstrated average Graphite grades in the range of 14.39 to 25.52% Cgr and true thicknesses ranging 22.1 to 40.3 m (see the news release dated November 28, 2017). This Phase 2 drill program is designed to delineate the size and geometry of this Graphite body 5 The Zone 1 Graphite Body is a very large conductive and magnetic system with a 2.2 km east-west strike length and 0.6 km width. It shows two parallel zones that may be a large-scale fold. The Phase 1 drill program on Zone 1 Graphite Body focused on only a small western portion of the geophysical anomaly. The Company was waiting for the Phase One drill program assay results to determine if a Phase 2 drill program would commence on the Zone 1 Graphite Body, as well as determine the best location to commence the Phase 2 drill program. Significant exploration risk has been mitigated with the assays on the Phase 1 drill program. That, and the fact that most of the anomaly has not been drill tested, increases Zone 1 as a priority area. Phase 2 drilling started on Zone 1 Graphite Body, with BK1-14-17 on December 4, 2017. The planned series of holes are located around Section 3100E, which had the best graphite intersections in the Phase 1 program. The Phase 2 drill program has started with a series of eight drill holes planned across the previous north trend to delimit the structures and use a core orientation system to define the actual foliation strikes and dips. The first hole was successful in intersecting a key zone found in the Phase 1 drilling. The hole was sited about 40 m east of Site #2 where holes BK1-03-17 and BK1-04-17 drilled to the north intersected significant graphite intervals as previously reported with analyses. BK1-14-17 was drilled to the east with a -60° inclination and reached 109.7 m length. The TruCore alignment system showed the foliation was subvertical to steep east-dipping and had azimuths between 340° to 010° with most close to 360°. The combined graphite interval of 60.8 m core length is 51 m true width, based on foliation attitudes is about 27.6 m, similar to true widths previously drilled. On December 21, 2017, the Company announced that it had completed the first five drill holes on the phase two drill program on the Company's Zone 1 Graphite body. All five of the holes drilled in the phase 2 drill program on the Company's Zone 1 Graphite Body was successful in intersecting large intervals of graphite mineralisation. Four HQ holes were drilled on an east-west line that crosses the area on Section 3100E around the initial holes BK1-03-17 and BK1-04-17, drilled on a northerly azimuth, and a fifth started another section to the north. The five holes totaled 719 m of HQ drilling. The results of these five drill holes are as follows. BK1-14-17 collared about 25 m east of the section line at 090° at -60°, as per the news release dated December 8, 2017. The oriented core used in Phase 2 indicated that the foliation dipped sub vertically and had an azimuth to the north-northwest. BK1-15-17 collared about 10 m west of BK1-14-17 on the same site as BK1-14-17 with a 270° azimuth and inclined at -45° west to a length of 145.35 m. The major graphite interval started at 47.2 m and ended at 116.2 m. The graphite zone was 69 m in core length and continuous with an estimated true width of 56 m. The last few runs intersected several narrower graphite intervals. BK1-16-17 collared on a new site approximately 25 m west of BK1-15-17, just west of Section 3100E with an azimuth of 090° and inclination of -60° east with a length of 145.35 m again. It intersected continuous graphite of typical grade ranges from high-grade to medium and less low grades from 18.3 to 125.4 m (107.1 m). The true width is about 61 m. BK1-17-17 was sited east of BK1-16-17 to create a scissors intersection at the tops of the holes for geological overlap. It is oriented 270° azimuth and inclined at -45° west to a length of 186 m. It intersected a major graphite zone from 47.7 - 138.5 m (90.8 m) with a true width of 53.3 m. Several narrower graphite zones occur down to 162 m. The Attikamagen Formation, the basement formation below the graphite and iron formation stratigraphy, was intersected in the lowest 10 m; it projects just west of the geophysical anomaly. BK1-18-17 started from a new east-west line about 85 m north of the first east-west section and is near the site of BK1-05-17 and BK1-06-17 in Phase 1. It is collared just east of Section 3100E with an azimuth of 090° and inclination of -550° east with a length of 124.67 m. One significant graphite zone of medium and high-grade types was intersected from 57.3 to 70.3 m (13.0 m). The rest of the hole was in the typical mixed lithology seen in all the adjacent holes around the graphite zone(s). This is an excerpt of the original content. 