Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”), today reported results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Green Brick finished 2023 with a record $6.14 diluted EPS and record total revenues of $1.8 billion.

“For the fourth quarter, we delivered a record 825 homes, an increase of 13.5% due to shorter construction cycle times and strong demand. Our industry leading homebuilding gross margin was 31.4% for the quarter and 30.9% for the year. As a result, diluted EPS for the fourth quarter increased 34% year-over-year to $1.58 per share,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder.

“Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, our two primary markets, continue to rank very high among in-migration destination cities and are among the largest housing markets in the nation. Demand in these markets remained healthy throughout 2023, benefiting from favorable demographic shifts and strong employment. We continue to experience limited competition in our infill and infill-adjacent locations from new home builders as well as existing homeowners due to the ‘golden handcuffs’ of low-rate mortgages. As a result, our net new orders for the full year grew 70.1% year-over-year to 3,356, a record number for the company.”

Mr. Brickman added, “During the fourth quarter, we started 948 homes, which tripled the pace of 4Q22. Our home starts for the last nine months have now averaged almost 900 homes per quarter. At the same time, our fourth quarter cycle times were 35% shorter year-over-year. Our backlog of $555 million at the end of 2023 increased 50.4% year-over-year, which we believe provides us a great platform to start 2024.

Our industry leading results would not have been possible without a fantastic team effort combined with our financial discipline and investment grade balance sheet. At the end of the year, our net debt to total capital ratio was 11.4% and our total debt to total capital ratio was only 21.1%, one of the lowest among our public homebuilder peers. Our low leverage and cost of debt have enabled us to retain more profits to fund our growth. Our return on equity was 24.9% for the full year, which we believe reflects the strategic advantages of our markets, our rigorous land underwriting and continued success of our management and land development teams. As we look ahead, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering one of the best risk-adjusted returns on equity in the industry.”

Mr. Brickman concluded, “We are excited to announce that Green Brick recently closed its first land acquisition in Houston, which will be co-developed with one of the largest public homebuilders in the country. Trophy will have 460 home sites in the community, and we expect to start home construction in 2025. Houston, the fourth most populous city in the U.S, continues to be one of the most active homebuilding markets in the county. We believe Trophy is in an excellent position to capture the demand for entry-level and move-up homes with their value-rich products. As demonstrated with Trophy’s meteoric growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area the last five years, we believe Trophy has scalability in the Houston market as well.”

Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

New homes delivered

 

825

 

 

 

727

 

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

450,382

 

 

$

431,089

 

 

 

4.5

%

Total cost of revenues

 

308,754

 

 

 

318,635

 

 

 

(3.1

)%

Total gross profit

$

141,628

 

 

$

112,454

 

 

 

25.9

%

Income before income taxes

$

101,843

 

 

$

77,954

 

 

 

30.6

%

Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.

$

73,020

 

 

$

55,547

 

 

 

31.5

%

Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

 

33.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential units revenue

$

448,525

 

 

$

430,026

 

 

 

4.3

%

Average sales price of homes delivered

$

543.5

 

 

$

589.5

 

 

 

(7.8

)%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

 

31.4

%

 

 

26.2

%

 

520 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

Backlog

$

555,200

 

 

$

369,095

 

 

$

186,105

 

Homes under construction

 

2,057

 

 

 

1,853

 

 

 

11.0

%

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

New homes delivered

 

3,123

 

 

 

2,916

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

1,777,710

 

 

$

1,757,793

 

 

1.1

%

Total cost of revenues

 

1,229,528

 

 

 

1,234,768

 

 

(0.4

)%

Total gross profit

$

548,182

 

 

$

523,025

 

 

4.8

%

Income before income taxes

$

391,313

 

 

$

396,465

 

 

(1.3

)%

Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.

$

284,626

 

 

$

291,900

 

 

(2.5

)%

Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share

$

6.14

 

 

$

6.02

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential units revenue

$

1,769,255

 

 

$

1,703,951

 

 

3.8

%

Average sales price of homes delivered

$

566.1

 

 

$

581.9

 

 

(2.7

)%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

 

30.9

%

 

 

29.8

%

 

110 bps

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of residential units revenue

 

10.9

%

 

 

9.6

%

 

130 bps

Earnings Conference Call:

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Residential units revenue

 

$

448,525

 

 

$

430,026

 

 

$

1,769,255

 

 

$

1,703,951

 

Land and lots revenue

 

 

1,857

 

 

 

1,063

 

 

 

8,455

 

 

 

53,842

 

Total revenues

 

 

450,382

 

 

 

431,089

 

 

 

1,777,710

 

 

 

1,757,793

 

Cost of residential units

 

 

307,479

 

 

 

317,806

 

 

 

1,223,079

 

 

 

1,196,914

 

Cost of land and lots

 

 

1,275

 

 

 

829

 

 

 

6,449

 

 

 

37,854

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

308,754

 

 

 

318,635

 

 

 

1,229,528

 

 

 

1,234,768

 

Total gross profit

 

 

141,628

 

 

 

112,454

 

 

 

548,182

 

 

 

523,025

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

(50,919

)

 

 

(44,629

)

 

 

(192,977

)

 

 

(163,943

)

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

 

 

5,477

 

 

 

5,719

 

 

 

16,742

 

 

 

25,626

 

Other income, net

 

 

5,657

 

 

 

4,410

 

 

 

19,366

 

 

 

11,757

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

101,843

 

 

 

77,954

 

 

 

391,313

 

 

 

396,465

 

Income tax expense

 

 

21,484

 

 

 

16,790

 

 

 

84,638

 

 

 

82,468

 

Net income

 

 

80,359

 

 

 

61,164

 

 

 

306,675

 

 

 

313,997

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

7,339

 

 

 

5,617

 

 

 

22,049

 

 

 

22,097

 

Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.

 

$

73,020

 

 

$

55,547

 

 

$

284,626

 

 

$

291,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

6.20

 

 

$

6.07

 

Diluted

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

6.14

 

 

$

6.02

 

Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

45,160

 

 

 

45,994

 

 

 

45,446

 

 

 

47,648

 

Diluted

 

 

45,635

 

 

 

46,332

 

 

 

45,917

 

 

 

47,987

 

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

179,756

 

 

$

76,588

 

Restricted cash

 

19,703

 

 

 

16,682

 

Receivables

 

10,632

 

 

 

5,288

 

Inventory

 

1,533,223

 

 

 

1,422,680

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

84,654

 

 

 

74,224

 

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

 

7,255

 

 

 

3,458

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,054

 

 

 

2,919

 

Earnest money deposits

 

16,619

 

 

 

23,910

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

15,306

 

 

 

16,448

 

Intangible assets, net

 

367

 

 

 

452

 

Goodwill

 

680

 

 

 

680

 

Other assets

 

27,583

 

 

 

12,346

 

Total assets

$

1,902,832

 

 

$

1,655,675

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

54,321

 

 

$

51,804

 

Accrued expenses

 

96,457

 

 

 

91,281

 

Customer and builder deposits

 

43,148

 

 

 

29,112

 

Lease liabilities - operating leases

 

7,898

 

 

 

3,582

 

Borrowings on lines of credit, net

 

(2,328

)

 

 

17,395

 

Senior unsecured notes, net

 

336,207

 

 

 

335,825

 

Notes payable

 

12,981

 

 

 

14,622

 

Total liabilities

 

548,684

 

 

 

543,621

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary

 

36,135

 

 

 

29,239

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

47,603

 

 

 

47,696

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,005,175 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 46,032,930 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively

 

450

 

 

 

460

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

255,614

 

 

 

259,410

 

Retained earnings

 

997,037

 

 

 

754,341

 

Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,300,704

 

 

 

1,061,907

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

17,309

 

 

 

20,908

 

Total equity

 

1,318,013

 

 

 

1,082,815

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,902,832

 

 

$

1,655,675

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 

Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered (dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

%

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

%

Home closings revenue

 

$

448,395

 

$

428,582

 

$

19,813

 

 

4.6

%

 

$

1,767,788

 

$

1,696,911

 

$

70,877

 

 

4.2

%

Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue

 

 

130

 

 

1,444

 

 

(1,314

)

 

(91.0

)%

 

 

1,467

 

 

7,040

 

 

(5,573

)

 

(79.2

)%

Residential units revenue

 

$

448,525

 

$

430,026

 

$

18,499

 

 

4.3

%

 

$

1,769,255

 

$

1,703,951

 

$

65,304

 

 

3.8

%

New homes delivered

 

 

825

 

 

727

 

 

98

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

3,123

 

 

2,916

 

 

207

 

 

7.1

%

Average sales price of homes delivered

 

$

543.5

 

$

589.5

 

$

(46.0

)

 

(7.8

)%

 

$

566.1

 

$

581.9

 

$

(15.8

)

 

(2.7

)%

Land and Lots Revenue

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

%

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

%

Lots revenue

 

$

1,857

 

$

1,063

 

$

794

 

74.7

%

 

$

7,426

 

$

19,090

 

$

(11,664

)

 

(61.1

)%

Land revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

1,029

 

 

34,752

 

 

(33,723

)

 

(97.0

)%

Land and lots revenue

 

$

1,857

 

$

1,063

 

$

794

 

74.7

%

 

$

8,455

 

$

53,842

 

$

(45,387

)

 

(84.3

)%

Lots closed

 

 

18

 

 

14

 

 

4

 

28.6

%

 

 

73

 

 

288

 

 

(215

)

 

(74.7

)%

Average sales price of lots closed

 

$

103.2

 

$

75.9

 

$

27.3

 

36.0

%

 

$

101.7

 

$

66.3

 

$

35.4

 

 

53.4

%

New Home Orders and Backlog

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

 

%

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

 

%

Net new home orders

 

 

679

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

256

 

 

60.5

%

 

 

3,356

 

 

 

1,973

 

 

 

1,383

 

 

70.1

%

Revenue from net new home orders

 

$

381,044

 

 

$

247,818

 

 

$

133,226

 

 

53.8

%

 

$

1,953,903

 

 

$

1,210,315

 

 

$

743,588

 

 

61.4

%

Average selling price of net new home orders

 

$

561.2

 

 

$

585.9

 

 

$

(24.7

)

 

(4.2

)%

 

$

582.2

 

 

$

613.4

 

 

$

(31.2

)

 

(5.1

)%

Cancellation rate

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

(13.1

)%

 

(64.5

)%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

(7.2

)%

 

(52.2

)%

Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter

 

 

7.6

 

 

 

5.5

 

 

 

2.1

 

 

38.2

%

 

 

9.9

 

 

 

6.5

 

 

 

3.4

 

 

52.3

%

Average active selling communities

 

 

89

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

12

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

85

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

9

 

 

11.8

%

Active selling communities at end of period

 

 

91

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

11

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Backlog

 

$

555,200

 

 

$

369,095

 

 

$

186,105

 

 

50.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Backlog units

 

 

770

 

 

 

537

 

 

 

233

 

 

43.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average sales price of backlog

 

$

721.0

 

 

$

687.3

 

 

$

33.7

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

Central

 

Southeast

 

Total

 

Central

 

Southeast

 

Total

Lots owned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finished lots

4,014

 

 

964

 

 

4,978

 

 

1,901

 

 

998

 

 

2,899

 

Lots in communities under development

9,122

 

 

1,335

 

 

10,457

 

 

10,309

 

 

1,698

 

 

12,007

 

Land held for future development(1)

8,366

 

 

 

 

8,366

 

 

6,575

 

 

 

 

6,575

 

Total lots owned

21,502

 

 

2,299

 

 

23,801

 

 

18,785

 

 

2,696

 

 

21,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lots controlled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lots under option contracts

1,169

 

 

 

 

1,169

 

 

2,212

 

 

6

 

 

2,218

 

Land under option for future development

1,710

 

 

460

 

 

2,170

 

 

110

 

 

18

 

 

128

 

Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures

1,210

 

 

331

 

 

1,541

 

 

1,289

 

 

411

 

 

1,700

 

Total lots controlled

4,089

 

 

791

 

 

4,880

 

 

3,611

 

 

435

 

 

4,046

 

Total lots owned and controlled (2)

25,591

 

 

3,090

 

 

28,681

 

 

22,396

 

 

3,131

 

 

25,527

 

Percentage of lots owned

84.0

%

 

74.4

%

 

83.0

%

 

83.9

%

 

86.1

%

 

84.2

%

_________________  

(1) Land held for future development consists of raw land parcels where development activities have been postponed due to market conditions or other factors.

(2) Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Total lots owned(1)

23,801

 

 

21,481

 

Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled

 

 

 

Land under option for future acquisition and development

2,170

 

 

128

 

Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures

1,541

 

 

1,700

 

Total lots self-developed

27,512

 

 

23,309

 

Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled(1)

95.9

%

 

91.3

%

_________________  

(1) Total lots owned includes finished lot purchases, which were less than 3.2% of total lots self-developed as of December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Residential units revenue

 

$

448,525

 

 

$

430,026

 

 

$

1,769,255

 

 

$

1,703,951

 

Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(1,444

)

 

 

(1,467

)

 

 

(7,040

)

Home closings revenue

 

$

448,395

 

 

$

428,582

 

 

$

1,767,788

 

 

$

1,696,911

 

Homebuilding gross margin

 

$

141,010

 

 

$

112,189

 

 

$

545,654

 

 

$

506,129

 

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

 

 

31.4

%

 

 

26.2

%

 

 

30.9

%

 

 

29.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding gross margin

 

 

141,010

 

 

 

112,189

 

 

 

545,654

 

 

 

506,129

 

Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

3,141

 

 

 

13,196

 

 

 

13,444

 

Add back: Land impairment charge

 

$

 

 

$

6,020

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,020

 

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin

 

$

143,750

 

 

$

121,350

 

 

$

558,850

 

 

$

525,593

 

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage

 

 

32.1

%

 

 

28.3

%

 

 

31.6

%

 

 

31.0

%

Net debt to total capitalization is calculated as the total debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity and total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The closest GAAP financial measure to the net debt to total capitalization ratio is the debt to total capitalization ratio. The following table represents a reconciliation of the net debt to total capitalization ratio as of December 31, 2023:

 

Gross

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

Net

Total debt, net of debt issuance costs

$

346,860

 

 

$

(179,756

)

 

$

167,104

 

Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,300,704

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,300,704

 

Total capitalization

$

1,647,564

 

 

$

(179,756

)

 

$

1,467,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt to total capitalization ratio

 

21.1

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

Net debt to total capitalization ratio

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

11.4

%

