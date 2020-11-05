Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Green Brick Partners, Inc.    GRBK

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

(GRBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green Brick Partners Named to Fortune's Annual 100 Fastest Growing Companies List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:44pm EST

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“Green Brick”) is pleased to announce that it has been named to Fortune’s 2020 list of 100 Fastest Growing Companies in the world for the second consecutive year.

To qualify for the list, companies must meet a rigorous set of qualifying factors and are then ranked by revenue growth rate, EPS (earnings per share) growth rate, and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2020. Overall rankings are then determined based on the sum of the three rankings.

The prestigious honor was awarded to Green Brick due in part to a 3-year annual revenue growth rate of 27%, placing the company 55th overall, up from 93rd place in 2019. The company also reported a 40% EPS 3-year annual growth rate.

“We are exceedingly pleased to be included in Fortune’s list for the second year in a row,” said Jim Brickman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Green Brick Partners. “We are seeing unprecedented demand for our homes as many people adapt to a post-COVID lifestyle. Our neighborhoods offer homes with floorplans designed to meet these evolving needs including ample outdoor space and separate home offices, at reasonable price points in some of the best and most diversified growth markets in the country.”

With demand for new homes at the highest levels in more than a decade, Green Brick has successfully continued to expand its community count, growing 18% from the prior year.

“Green Brick still has a long pathway towards future growth,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Green Brick Partners. “With our dramatic growth in lots owned and controlled and record starts of over 700 units in Q3 2020, we are confident that we have the necessary inventory levels to achieve significant growth in 2021 and beyond.”

The company recently announced its record third quarter 2020 results, which included quarterly basic earnings per share of $0.69, an increase of 122.6% over the prior year. For more information on Green Brick Partners, please visit www.greenbrickpartners.com.

About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, BHome Mortgage, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Any statements in this press release about Green Brick’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “predicts,” “potential,” “expects,” “future,” “positioned,” “believes,” “projects,” “estimates” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These statements are based on assumptions that Green Brick has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, as of the date of this press release. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; the failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skills and competent employees; management and integration of acquisitions; labor and raw material shortages; an inability to acquire land for reasonable prices; an inability to develop and sell communities; government regulation risks; mortgage financing availability and volatility; severe weather or natural disasters; difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; poor relations with community residents; and our debt and related service obligations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Brick undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact: Shalott Cecchini
Director of Marketing
Green Brick Partners
scecchini@greenbrickpartners.com
www.greenbrickpartners.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
05:44pGREEN BRICK PARTNERS : Named to Fortune's Annual 100 Fastest Growing Companies L..
AQ
05:44pGreen Brick Partners Named to Fortune's Annual 100 Fastest Growing Companies ..
GL
10/29GREEN BRICK PARTNERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29GREEN BRICK PARTNERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
10/29GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
10/29GREEN BRICK PARTNERS : Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10/29GREEN BRICK PARTNERS : Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
10/29Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
10/20GREEN BRICK PARTNERS : New Waxahachie Development to Offer 600+ New Homes
AQ
10/20New Waxahachie Development to Offer 600+ New Homes
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 959 M - -
Net income 2020 113 M - -
Net Debt 2020 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 076 M 1 076 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 21,23 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Brickman Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Michael Einhorn Chairman
Jed Dolson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Costello CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Elizabeth Kilcullen Blake Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.84.93%1 076
D.R. HORTON, INC.41.71%27 187
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-15.97%17 863
PULTEGROUP, INC.19.38%12 418
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-23.93%11 531
PERSIMMON PLC-8.42%10 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group