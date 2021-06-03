Green Brick Partners and Meritage Homes Scoop up Land in Booming Far East Dallas

FARMERSVILLE, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners Inc., in partnership with Meritage Homes, has closed on the purchase of 1,838 lots within the Lake Haven subdivision in Farmersville, TX. The community will be a 50/50 partnership between Meritage Homes and Green Brick Partners. Construction of the approximately 453-acre property is projected to start in February 2022 and is expected to include 40’, 50’, and 60’ lots within multiple stages of development.



Lake Haven will sit adjacent to TX-78, just south of US-380 and minutes from the shores of Lavon Lake. Zoned for schools within the highly-rated Farmersville ISD, the large master-planned community is planned to provide extensive amenities throughout, including parks, trails, landscaped open spaces, and a large amenity center with pool.

“We are thrilled to continue growing our presence in the area, and to provide homebuyers a fantastic opportunity to live in such close proximity to attractive amenities including Lavon Lake while maintaining easy access to major employment centers in North Dallas,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Green Brick Partners. “We have seen remarkable interest from buyers in our nearby Brookside and LakePointe communities, and knew that Farmersville was the next step in meeting the market’s growing need for quality homes.”

Green Brick Partners intends to offer homes through its subsidiary Trophy Signature Homes brand. Unique architecture with clean lines and balanced elevations place Trophy Signature Homes into a modern home classification all its own. Floorplans are flexible and built for homeowners to work from home or use flex space for home gyms or virtual learning. In every Trophy Signature Homes community, modern conveniences are a priority. Homes are air-tight, have cleaner air, and are built to conserve water and energy. These upgrades, along with contemporary fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, oversized garages, and Clare Home automation systems, are included in the price of every home.

“This parcel offers a prime location in a submarket with a high level of desirability and low available inventory. We are looking forward to diversifying our geographic footprint and product mix across Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Austin Woffinden, Dallas division president at Meritage Homes. “With a diverse range of homes at affordable prices, Meritage Homes is building quality, energy-efficient homes while meeting consumer demand for a variety of lifestyle preferences.”

Meritage Homes plans to build 919 single-family LiVE.NOW.® homes in Lake Haven, offering buyers three distinctly different floorplan series designed to appeal to families or empty nesters. These premium quality, affordable homes will include designer-curated interior packages and the M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with smart door locks, door sensors and motion detectors, USB outlets and advanced thermostats centrally managed through a smart home hub and app. Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows, and a high-performance air filtration system that improves the home’s air quality and reduces the number of allergens. Additionally, all new Meritage homes will be equipped with an efficient multispeed HVAC system that allows owners to better manage the comfort of their home while reducing their environmental impact and operating costs.

Home sales are expected to begin in Fall 2023. For more information about Lake Haven, please contact Kelsey Covey at kelsey.covey@meritagehomes.com or Shalott Cecchini at scecchini@greenbrickpartners.com.

About Meritage Homes:

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 140,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

About Green Brick Partners:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

