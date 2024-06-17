Respected builder to meet growing demand for homes in one of Austin’s lakefront suburbs

Developers at Lakeside at Tessera, a community in the beautiful Texas Hill Country located along the north shores of Lake Travis, announced Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, as a new homebuilder in the community’s upcoming expansion.

Trophy Signature Homes is addressing the increasing housing demand by offering 40’ homesites with one- and two-story floor plans, allowing Trophy to build attainable homes to first-time homebuyers in a prime location.

Residents in the community have access to all the Lakeside at Tessera amenities, including a waterfall edge pool, children’s splash pad, playscape, hike and bike trails, fire pit overlooking Lake Travis, over a mile of shoreline, and private boat launch.

"Bringing Trophy Signature Homes to the Lakeside at Tessera community is a significant step in fostering a diverse and vibrant neighborhood," said Darlene Louk, a Director with Hines, the developer of Lakeside. "Having a variety of builders in the community ensures a wide range of architectural styles and home features, catering to different tastes and needs. This diversity not only enhances the overall appeal of Lakeside at Tessera but also promotes a richer, more inclusive environment for all residents."

Trophy Signature Homes streamlines the first-time home buying process by offering transparency. The features and upgrades showcased in the model homes are standard and included in the home’s price, removing uncertainties about hidden costs and the final price.

Every home in the community is Energy Star Certified, featuring tankless water heaters, LED lighting, dual-pane low-E windows, improved air quality systems, water efficiency, and spray foam insulation. These features ensure that buyers receive great value for their investment.

Prospective homeowners can choose from eight unique floor plans ranging from 1,532 to 2,536 square feet, offering up to four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. To meet the demand of first-time homebuyers, prices will start in the high $300,000s.

Trophy Signature Homes is kicking off new home construction now, with a model home opening July 2024.

For more information, visit TrophySignatureHomes.com.

About Trophy Signature Homes

As a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., Trophy Signature Homes combines local building expertise with the strong financial resources of a national, diversified homebuilding and land development company. The Company is renowned for its modern architectural designs, comprehensive upgrades bundled with the home’s price, and its ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

For more information about homes and communities, please visit TrophySignatureHomes.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services.

About Lakeside at Tessera

Lakeside at Tessera is a master-planned community located on the north shore of Lake Travis in the charming city of Lago Vista. The community offers an unmatched combination of gorgeous home designs complemented by an oasis of outdoor recreation and resort-caliber amenities, including a negative edge pool, a mile of shoreline and a private boat launch for residents. Lakeside is located minutes from some of Austin’s key employment and entertainment centers, and served by the highly regarded Lago Vista ISD, where students excel in the classroom, on the playing field and through numerous extracurricular endeavors. The community is framed by Lake Travis to the south and the vast Balcones Canyonlands Wildlife Refuge to the west and north. This envious positioning, shared by no other community, helps explain the active, vibrant outdoor-centric vibe that can be felt from the moment you arrive.

For more information on Lakeside and our award-winning builder lineup, visit LakesideatTessera.com.

