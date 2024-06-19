Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is excited to announce the upcoming development of Ragsdale Ranch, a 1,161-home master-planned community situated on a historic ranch in Georgetown, Texas.

Spanning 335.84 acres, Ragsdale Ranch will seamlessly blend the charm of local aesthetics with contemporary modern Texas hill country architecture, offering residents resort-style amenities and stunning views.

Georgetown is consistently recognized as one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., attracting families with its expansive park systems, family-friendly festivals, and scenic natural landscapes, including the San Gabriel River and Lake Georgetown.

“We continue to seek areas around Austin to help meet the demand of the housing market. This pocket of land in Georgetown is a rare find,” said Steve Plevak, Austin Vice President of Land at Green Brick Partners, the developer of Ragsdale Ranch. “Families are flocking to the area, whether it’s for downtown’s vibrant scene or the rolling hills and abundant greenery. We are eager to fill this pipeline now and in the future for homebuyers looking for affordability in a location with unparalleled amenities.”

The community will offer a variety of homes priced from the low $400,000s to the low $600,000s, catering to a variety of home and lifestyle preferences. Buyers can choose from 50-, 60-, or 70-foot lots, with homes ranging from 1,471 to 3,223 square feet, featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 3.5 bathrooms.

Construction for the first phase of Ragsdale Ranch is expected to begin in 2026, with model homes available for viewing in early- to mid-2027.

Plans for Ragsdale Ranch include an on-site amenity center that will offer residents a range of recreational and leisure options within a tree-lined landscape with picturesque views. Students residing in Ragsdale Ranch will be zoned to attend schools within the Georgetown Independent School District, providing exceptional education close to home.

Ryan Jerke, President of Trophy Signature Homes Austin Division, emphasizes the value the new community will bring to homeowners. “We’re excited to bring thoughtfully designed modern homes to a community already highly sought after for its mid-town accessibility, top-rated schools, and natural beauty. And new homes allow families at almost any price point to take advantage of lower monthly savings that result from a highly efficient Trophy home.”

About Trophy Signature Homes

As a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., Trophy Signature Homes combines local building expertise with the strong financial resources of a national, diversified homebuilding and land development company. The Company is renowned for its modern architectural designs, comprehensive upgrades bundled with the home’s price, and its ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

For more information about homes and communities, please visit TrophySignatureHomes.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services.

