The Providence Group Awarded Two OBIE Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Group, one of Atlanta’s most respected homebuilders, was honored with two “Community of the Year” awards at the 42nd annual OBIE Award ceremony hosted by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (“GAHBA”). The Providence Group is one of Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s (“Green Brick”) subsidiary homebuilder brands. Green Brick is listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s top 20 fastest-growing companies of 2021 and its fastest-growing public homebuilder.



The GAHBA recognized The Providence Group with the award for Mixed Use Community of the Year for The Maxwell and Detached Community of the Year for Idylwilde. The OBIE Awards are the premier awards in Atlanta’s home construction industry, celebrating commitment to innovation and excellence in new home building, development, remodeling, and marketing categories.

“These accolades are a testament to our hard work for more than 20 years, building and developing some of the most beloved communities throughout Atlanta,” explains Warren Jolly, President of The Providence Group. “We build each neighborhood with the vision to bring an elevated lifestyle to our future residents – and we are honored to be recognized for our unique efforts.”

The Maxwell, which won Community of the Year – Mixed-Use, is one of the premier condo and townhome community adjacent to the shops, restaurants and entertainment venues at The Maxwell and walkable to downtown Alpharetta. The community features urban, mercantile-inspired architecture but in a suburban setting. There are fantastic outdoor spaces and bright open interior designs throughout these homes and community. The curated amenities include neighborhood pool, bocce ball courtyard and park settings with HOA maintained landscaping.

The Community of the Year – Detached was awarded to Idylwilde gated community in the Hickory Flat community of Cherokee. Idylwilde is a timeless neighborhood offering ranch and two-story home designs with owner suites on main. The homes feature front and rear entry designs ranging from 1,900 to 3,200 square feet. The community offers acres of natural green space with crisscrossed streams, ponds and miles of trails, a community clubhouse, pool, two pickleball courts, and a community garden.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

About The Providence Group

The Providence Group is one of Atlanta’s most respected names in homebuilding, known for well-crafted new homes with a personal touch. Built on a hometown legacy, The Providence Group takes pride in creating places where people can enjoy a life that’s elevated to the heights of luxury and quality with thoughtfully designed communities and intelligently crafted homes, built to standards that are elevated above and beyond the norm. The Providence Group provides the personal guidance throughout the buying process to create a home that’s truly unique. And enduring, low-maintenance craftsmanship that ensures homebuyers can enjoy it all for years to come. For more information about The Providence Group, please visit theprovidencegroup.com.

