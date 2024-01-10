Green Critical Minerals (GCM) announced that it has appointed Mr. Clinton Booth as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Booth has over 20 years of experience in the mining and energy sectors, including experience across exploration, development and operations within Australia and Internationally. Prior to this position Mr. Booth was the CEO and Managing Director at Pioneer Lithium Limited and held senior positions at Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd, Galaxy Resources Limited (now Arcadium Lithium PLC) and Sundance Resources Limited.

During his time at Pioneer Lithium Limited Mr. Booth led the successful initial public offering (IPO) where Pioneer Lithium commenced trading at a 95% premium to its IPO price and the expansion of Pioneer Lithium's exploration portfolio. At Fortescue Future Industries, Mr. Booth performed several roles including global responsibility for land and mineral tenement acquisition and project permitting and approvals, and separately responsibility for project development in North America, spanning activities from project identification through to commissioning. In his final role Mr. Booth was the Global Head of Integration where he had responsibility for the transition and integration of M&A and joint venture transactions.

At Galaxy Resources Mr. Booth played a key role in identifying and delivering significantly improved financial returns for the feasibility study of the James Bay hard rock lithium project in Canada, advancing the Sal de Vida brine lithium project in Argentina from feasibility into construction, and significantly reducing operating expenditure and improving production at the Mt Cattlin hard rock mine lithium in Western Australia. Mr. Booth holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Curtin University and an MBA from the Curtin Graduate School of Business. Mr. Booth's official commencement date with the Company is 8 January 2024.

The material terms and conditions of Mr. Booth's Executive Services Agreement are set out in the schedule at the end of this announcement.