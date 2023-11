Green Cross Health Limited is a provider of primary healthcare services. The Company provides support, care and advice to its communities through its pharmacies, medical centers and community health services. The Company operates through two segments: pharmacy services and medical services. The pharmacy services segment provides retail and dispensary services, the medical services segment provides nursing and urgent care services. The Company offers pharmacy services through consolidated stores, equity accounted investments and franchise stores. The medical services segment includes fully owned and equity accounted medical centers, and support services provided to these medical centers, as well as medical centers. The Company's medical network provides general practice services across New Zealand with over 61 medical centers.

Sector Drug Retailers