Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), a leading digital bank and fintech powering consumers and businesses with seamless banking and payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Melissa Douros as Chief Product Officer. Douros will lead Green Dot’s product design and development team with a focus on building simple, seamless and useful tools for Green Dot’s customers and growing list of world-class banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance partners.

“Melissa is a visionary product leader with deep experience in digital transformation strategy that will be instrumental in driving Green Dot forward as we continue building our platform to best serve the financial needs of businesses and consumers,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer, Green Dot Corporation. “Our team will benefit greatly from her ability to translate our product vision and strategy into meaningful solutions for our partners and customers.”

Prior to joining Green Dot, Douros was vice president of digital experience at Discover Financial Services, where she led an enterprise-wide digital transformation for the company during a period of rapid business growth. Prior to Discover, Douros also held senior digital product roles at Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. and E*TRADE.

“The financial products and solutions Green Dot is building are shaping the way people interact with their money and elevate the financial experience for both businesses and consumers,” said Douros. “I feel honored to join the Green Dot team and look forward to contributing to Green Dot’s mission to give all people and businesses the power to bank seamlessly, affordably and with confidence.”

Following the completion of a comprehensive, multi-year processor conversion to transform the company into a more efficient, nimble and powerful platform company, Green Dot is now focused on operational excellence and growth. Douros will lead the team building experiences, features and functionality for Green Dot’s wide variety of customers, which includes direct customers of its digital bank GO2bank, its BaaS partners (including recent additions Dayforce, Stockpile and Credibly), and more.

For more information on Green Dot, visit: www.greendot.com.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC1. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

1 Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

