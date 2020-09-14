Log in
Green Energy : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

09/14/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

綠 色 能 源 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 979)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Green Energy Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and consider the payment of final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Green Energy Group Limited

Wong Sai Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Mr. Luo Xian Ping, Mr. Wong Sai Hung and Mr. Ho Wai Hung, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tam Chun Wa, Mr. Sze Cheung Pang and Mr. Lau Ka Wing.

