Green Energy : INTERIM REPORT 2020

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GREEN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ၠЍঐ๕߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡ (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Stock Code: 979 Interim Report 2020 CONTENTS Corporate Information 2 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 3 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 4 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 5 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 6 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 8 Management Discussion and Analysis 15 Other Information 19 CORPORATE INFORMATION DIRECTORS Executive Directors Mr. Wong Sai Hung (Chairman) Mr. Luo Xian Ping Mr. Ho Wai Hung Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Tam Chun Wa Mr. Sze Cheung Pang Mr. Lau Ka Wing AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr. Tam Chun Wa (Chairman) Mr. Sze Cheung Pang Mr. Lau Ka Wing REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Tam Chun Wa (Chairman) Mr. Sze Cheung Pang Mr. Lau Ka Wing NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Wong Sai Hung (Chairman) Mr. Tam Chun Wa Mr. Sze Cheung Pang COMPANY SECRETARY Mr. Ng Chi Keung AUDITORS Cheng & Cheng Limited LEGAL ADVISORS Conyers Dill & Pearman PRINCIPAL BANKERS OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited Bank of Communications Co Ltd (Hong Kong branch) Chiyu Banking Corporation Ltd. REGISTERED OFFICE Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 4C Derrick Industrial Building 49 Wong Chuk Hang Road Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRARS AND TRANSFER OFFICE Codan Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRARS AND TRANSFER OFFICE Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716 17/F Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai, Hong Kong STOCK CODE 979 WEBSITE http://www.greenenergy.hk CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 40,159 74,597 Other income 3,232 592 Change in inventories of finished goods (34,634) (69,026) Depreciation and amortisation charges (1,068) (1,335) Staff costs (7,866) (8,005) Gain on disposal of investment in subsidiaries - 438 Other operating expenses (8,891) (9,290) Finance costs (46) (56) Loss before income tax 4 (9,114) (12,085) Income tax expense 5 (5) (5) Loss for the period (9,119) (12,090) Other Comprehensive Income/(expense) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign operations 1,633 777 - Reclassification of translation reserve upon disposal - (37) Other comprehensive income for the period 1,633 740 Total comprehensive loss for the period (7,486) (11,350) Loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (8,136) (11,833) Non-controlling interests (983) (257) (9,119) (12,090) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (6,261) (11,091) Non-controlling interests (1,225) (259) (7,486) (11,350) (HK cents) (HK cents) Loss per share - Basic and diluted 7 0.72 1.06 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2020 As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 34,368 29,351 Intangible assets 228 278 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 10 964 914 35,560 30,543 Current assets Inventories 8 765 906 Trade receivables 9 1,821 4,133 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 10 4,178 3,577 Cash and cash equivalents 62,079 70,133 68,843 78,749 Current liabilities Trade payables 11 2,418 448 Accruals and other payables 8,034 6,825 Lease liabilities 297 883 Income tax payables 6 6 10,755 8,162 Net current assets 58,088 70,587 Net assets 93,648 101,130 EQUITY Share capital 12 113,631 113,631 Reserves (18,897) (12,636) Equity attributable to the owners of the Company 94,734 100,995 Non-controlling interests (1,086) 135 Total equity 93,648 101,130 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Attributable to equity holders of the CompanyShare capital HK$'000 Balance at 1 July 2019 (audited) Loss for the period Other comprehensive income/(expense) Exchange differences arising on translation of financial statements of foreign operations Reclassification of translation reserve upon disposal of subsidiaries Total other comprehensive lossTotal comprehensive loss for the period Contributions and distributions: Issue of shares - share placement Changes in ownership interests: Capital contribution by non-controlling interests Total transactions with ownersBalance at 31 December 2019 (unaudited) Balance at 1 July 2020 (audited) Loss for the period Other comprehensive income/(expense) Exchange differences arising on translation of financial statements of foreign operations Total other comprehensive lossTotal comprehensive loss for the period Changes in ownership interests: Additional non-controlling interests arising from investment in subsidiaries Total transactions with ownersBalance at 31 December 2020 (unaudited) Share premium HK$'000 Contributed surplus HK$'000 Exchange reserve HK$'000 reserves HK$'000 General Accumulated losses HK$'000 Equity attributable to owners of the Company HK$'000 Non-Controlling interests HK$'000 Total HK$'000 94,693 411,449 56,897 4,842 71 - (464,231) 103,721 1,842 105,563 - - - - (11,833) (11,833) (257) (12,090) - - - - - - - - - 814 - - - - - - 814 (2) 812 (37) (37) - (37) 777 777 (2) 775 - - - 777 - (11,833) (11,056) (259) (11,315) 18,938 3,463 - - - - - - - - 22,401 - 5 22,401 - - - - - - - 5 18,938 3,463 22,401 5 22,406 113,631 414,912 56,897 5,619 71 (476,064) 115,066 1,588 116,654 113,631 415,011 56,897 5,940 71 - (490,555) 100,995 135 101,130 - - - - (8,136) (8,136) (983) (9,119) - - - - - - 1,875 - - - - 1,875 (242) 1,633 1,875 1,875 (242) 1,633 - - - 1,875 - (8,136) (6,261) (1,225) (7,486) - - - - - - - 4 4 - - - - - - - 4 4 113,631 415,011 56,897 7,815 71 (498,691) 94,734 (1,086) 93,648 For the six months ended 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before income tax (9,114) (12,085) Adjustments for: Interest income (348) (79) Finance costs 46 56 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,018 659 Amortisation of right-of-use assets - 626 Amortisation of intangible assets 50 50 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 1 Gain on disposal of investment in subsidiaries - (438) Net exchange (gain)/loss (2,447) 1,882 Operating loss before working capital changes (10,795) (9,328) Decrease in trade receivables 2,311 1,358 Increase in prepayments, deposits and other receivables (650) (2,663) Decrease/(increase) in inventories 141 (918) Decrease in loan and interest receivables - 1,250 Increase in trade payables 1,970 192 Increase/(decrease) in accruals and other payables 1,208 (2,890) Income tax paid - (5) Net cash used in operating activities (5,815) (13,004) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,849) (34) Interest received 348 79 Net cash inflow from disposal of subsidiaries - 3,055 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (3,501) 3,100 For the six months ended 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issue of shares by share placement - 22,401 Repayment of lease liabilities (586) (604) Interest paid (46) (56) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (632) 21,741 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,948) 11,837 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 July 70,133 31,563 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1,894 171 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 62,079 43,571 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES These interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020. They have been prepared on the historical cost basis. The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in preparation of these interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in preparing the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 except for the adoption of the new/revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"), which collective term includes all applicable individual HKFRS, HKAS and Interpretations issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to the Group and effective from the current period as stated below: Amendments to HKASs 1 and 8 Definition of Material Amendments to HKAS 39, HKFRS 7 and 9 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of Business The adoption of these amendments to HKFRS and HKAS did not have any significant effect on the financial position or performance of the Group. The Group has not applied the new and revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of these new and revised HKFRSs but is not yet in a position to state whether these new and revised HKFRSs would have a material impact on its results of operations and financial position.

3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION For the six months ended 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Trading of recyclable oil/biodiesel 33,649 67,806 Trading of waste construction materials, provision of waste processing services 2,418 2,585 Plastic recycling/metal scrap 3,681 2,706 Money lending services - 1,500 Healthcare services 411 - 40,159 74,597 Business segments During the six months ended 31 December 2020, the Group started its new business in laboratory diagnostic and clinical health services, with its financial information separately disclosed under healthcare segment. For the six months ended 31 December 2020, the Group was organised into five operating divisions. All of the segment revenue reported below is from external customers. Information regarding the Group's reportable segments, as provided to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of resources allocation and assessment of segment performance for the periods has presented the following segments. Segment assets include all assets with the exception of corporate assets, including bank balances and cash, certain other receivables and other assets which are not directly attributable to the business activities of operating segments as these assets are managed on a group basis. 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Business segments (Continued) Segment liabilities include trade payables, accruals and other payables and other liabilities directly attributable to the business activities of operating segments, and exclude corporate liabilities and provision for income tax. Segment information about these businesses is presented below: Segment revenue and results For the six months ended 31 December 2020 Waste constructionmaterials and waste processing servicesRenewable energy HK$'000 (Unaudited) HK$'000 (Unaudited)Plastic recycling/ metal scrap HK$'000 (Unaudited)Money lending HK$'000 (Unaudited) HealthcareTotal HK$'000 (Unaudited) HK$'000 (Unaudited)REVENUE 2,418 33,649 3,681 - 411 40,159 RESULTS Segment results 1,044 88 (4,389) (83) (402) (3,742) Other corporate expenses (8,558)Finance costs Other income (46) 3,232 Loss before income tax (9,114) For the six months ended 31 December 2019 Waste construction materials and waste processing servicesRenewable energyPlastic recycling/ metal scrap HK$'000 (Unaudited) HK$'000 (Unaudited) HK$'000 (Unaudited)Money lending HK$'000 (Unaudited) HealthcareTotal HK$'000 (Unaudited) HK$'000 (Unaudited) REVENUE 2,585 67,806 2,706 1,500 - 74,597 RESULTS Segment results 917 295 (2,909) 215 - (1,482)Other corporate expenses (11,139)Finance costs Other income (56) 592 Loss before income tax (12,085) 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment revenue and results (Continued) The following table presents assets and liabilities by segment of the Group as at 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2020: As at 31 December 2020 Waste construction materials and waste processing services HK$'000 Renewable energy HK$'000 Plastic recycling/ metal scrap HK$'000 Money lending HK$'000 Healthcare HK$'000 Total HK$'000 ASSETS Segment assets 10,169 13,486 32,722 890 4,430 61,697 Unallocated cash and cash equivalents 42,350 Other corporate assets 356 Consolidated total assets 104,403 LIABILITIES Segment liabilities 200 88 5,159

- 4,828 10,275 Other corporate liabilities 480 Total liabilities 10,755 As at 30 June 2020 ASSETS Segment assetsUnallocated cash and cash Waste construction materials and waste processing services HK$'000 Renewable energy HK$'000 Plastic recycling/ metal scrap HK$'000 Money lending HK$'000 Healthcare HK$'000 Total HK$'000 10,690 13,663 32,693 1,227 - 58,273 equivalents 50,458 Other corporate assets 561 Consolidated total assets 109,292 LIABILITIES Segment liabilities 299 354 5,225 3 - 5,881 Other corporate liabilities 2,281 Total liabilities 8,162 4. LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX For the six months ended 31 December 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Loss before income tax has been arrived at after charging/(crediting) the following items: Staff costs including director's remuneration Salaries and allowances 7,866 8,005 Interest income/realised fair value gain on financial instruments Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (348) (319) Gain on disposal of investment in subsidiaries - - 1 (438)Net exchange (gain)/loss (2,447) Expenses included in other operating expenses: Administrative expenses 1,421 Legal and professional fee 3,196 Repair and maintenance and wastage treatment 2,157 Utilities and other expenses 1,465 1,882 1,379 2,878 1,297 2,541

5. INCOME TAX For the six months ended 31 December Current tax PRC tax 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 (5) (5) 2020 No Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for the six months ended 31 December 2020 as the Company incurred losses for tax purpose and certain subsidiaries of the Group have tax losses brought forward to set-off the estimated assessable profits. Hong Kong profits tax is calculated at 16.5% on the estimated profits for the six months ended 31 December 2020 after deduction of tax concession. The income tax provision of the Group in respect of operations in Mainland China has been calculated at the rate of 25% (2019: 25%) on the estimated assessable profits for the period, based on the existing legislation, interpretations and practices in respect thereof. No recognition of the potential deferred tax assets relating to tax losses of the Group has been made as the recoverability of the potential deferred tax assets is uncertain.

6. INTERIM DIVIDEND The directors of the Company do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (2019: Nil). 7. 8. 9. LOSS PER SHARE The calculations of basic and diluted loss per share from operations are based on: Loss Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company Shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period used in the basic loss per share calculations For the six months ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 (8,136) (11,833) Number of shares Six months ended 31 December 2019 (Unaudited) 1,112,506,318 There were no dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 2019. INVENTORIES As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Plastic materials 539 904 Waste construction materials 4 2 Medical and laboratory supplies 222 - 765 906 TRADE RECEIVABLES As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables 1,821 4,149 Less: Allowance for expected credit losses - (16) 1,821 4,133 9. TRADE RECEIVABLES (Continued) The Group makes cash-on-delivery sales and makes sales with a credit period of 0-30 days (as at 30 June 2020: 30 days) to certain of its trade customers. The following is an ageing analysis of trade receivables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: As at 30 June 2020 (Audited) HK$'000 0 - 90 days 91 - 180 days 4,133 - 4,133

10. PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES As at 30 June 2020 (Audited) HK$'000 Prepayments Trade deposits 1,146 577 2,570 2,219 Other deposits and receivables 1,426 1,695 5,142 4,491 Less: Non-current portion (964) (914) 4,178 3,577 All the prepayments, deposits and other receivables are expected to be recovered or recognised as expenses within one year except for rental, utility and sundry deposits, in aggregate of HK$964,000 (as at 30 June 2020: HK$914,000) which are expected to be recovered after more than one year.

11. TRADE PAYABLES The following is an ageing analysis of trade payables based on invoice date at the end of the reporting period: 0 to 90 days As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 2,418 448 The payment terms with suppliers are generally within 30 days (as at 30 June 2020: 30 days). 12. SHARE CAPITAL Number of shares '000 Nominal value HK$'000 Authorised: Ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each At 1 July 2019, 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2020 4,000,000 400,000 Issued and fully paid: Ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each At 1 July 2019 946,928 94,693 Issue of new shares through placing (note) 189,380 18,938 As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2020 1,136,308 113,631 note: On 5 July 2019, the Company entered into a placing agreement with a placing agent to place up to 189,380,000 placing shares at the placing price of HK$0.12 per placing share, a discount of approximately 19.46% to the closing price of HK$0.149 per share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the same date of the placing agreement. On 24 July 2019, 189,380,000 placing shares were placed to not less than six placees at HK$0.12 per placing share. Net proceeds generated from this share placing amounted to approximately HK$22,500,000. HK$18,938,000 was credit to share capital and the balance of approximately HK$3,562,000 was credited to share premium account. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW Operating Results The revenue of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2020 was approximately HK$40.2 million (2019 corresponding period: approximately HK$74.6 million), representing a decrease of HK$34.4 million as compared with the corresponding period in last year. The net loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2020 was approximately HK$8.1 million (2019 corresponding period: approximately HK$11.8 million), representing a decrease of 31.4% as compared with the corresponding period in last year. The reduction in loss was mainly resulted from the exchange gain of approximately HK$2.4 million as compared with the loss of HK$1.9 million in 2019 corresponding period, which was resulted from the translation of balances denominated in foreign currencies. Uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, a tumbling US economy and an increase in USD money supply have caused the US dollar decline. The U.S. currency is near its lowest level in 3 years and is down about 10% from its 2020 peak against the basket of major world currencies. Euro rallied against US dollar and HK dollar in the second half of 2020, and thus resulting in the exchange gain. Nevertheless, the magnitude of loss reduction had been lessened by the increase in loss in plastic recycling segment under the adverse impact of the plummeting crude oil price as well as the stagnant plastic recycling market and shortage in feedstock supply in face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Segment Information (a) Renewable Energy - trading of oil/biodiesel The Group recorded a revenue of HK$33.6 million from the trading of recyclable oil/biodiesel for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (2019 corresponding period: HK$67.8 million). The price of biodiesel had slumped from its record-high in January 2020 and picked up slowly after April 2020. Restrictions on international travel and regional and local movement prevented people and goods from circulating freely, which greatly hit the transport fuel demand. In addition, a lowering of crude oil prices since the start of the pandemic had also made biofuels less competitive with fossil transport fuels. Besides, a shortage of containers and unexpected demand for delivery by sea has driven a surge in international freight rates in the second half of 2020. Container shipping rates remained at record highs in all routes, which had deterred lots of orders with slim profit margin. Low container availability had also delayed some shipments in the second half of 2020. This business segment has been facing different challenges in 2020, which led to approximately 50% reduction in revenue as compared to last corresponding period.

(b) Waste construction materials and waste processing service The revenue of this business segment involves the collection and recycling of waste construction materials and the sale of recycled construction materials. The revenue arising from this sector was approximately HK$2.4 million for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (2019 corresponding period: HK$2.6 million). The Group had strived for the continuous operation of this segment even under the severe conditions of COVID-19 pandemic, so it could still keep a similar level of revenue as the 2019 corresponding period. It is also a way to maintain the long-established trust and relationship with the local construction companies and government authorities. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (c) Plastic Recycling/Metal Scrap This revenue arising from plastic recycling/metal scrap sector recorded a revenue of HK$3.7 million for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (2019 corresponding period: HK$2.7 million). The increase in revenue was mainly resulted from the contribution by the subsidiary in Japan. Nevertheless, the segment had resulted in a loss of HK$4.4 million (2019 corresponding period: HK$2.9 million) as the revenue of the Japanese operation still could not cover its fixed operating cost and overhead. With the outbreak of COVID-19, reduced economic activity has seen sharp falls in global oil prices. The pandemic has also intensified a price war between recycled and new plastic, made by the oil industry. The economic viability of the European and global plastics recycling market is presently under significant pressure. In addition, a devastating second wave of the pandemic has forced reluctant governments back into lockdowns or restrictions and inflicted new scars on European economies. Since the COVID-19 struck, the recycling business of the Group in Germany had shrunk as recyclers worldwide. For the new business on high-grade plastic waste recycling and processing in Japan, the completion of machine installation and its live run has been postponed to the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic had paralyzed tourism and economies in Japan after the declaration of the state of emergency to compel a lockdown. The plummeting in demand of plastic packaging had created shortage in feedstock of reclaimed plastic, so the processing operation of the Group in Japan ran far below its full capacity.

(d) Money lending business There was no revenue arising from this sector for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (2019 corresponding period: HK$1.5 million). With economic conditions worsening and incomes negatively affected by the global pandemic, the delinquency rates in money lending market continued their upward trend. New deal launches grounded to a halt amid COVID-19. The Group had to take a more cautious and conservative approach to weigh on credit quality of new lending.

(e) Healthcare business The key element of this sector involves the laboratory diagnostic service and clinical health service. The revenue arising from the healthcare business sector was approximately HK$0.4 million for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (2019 corresponding period: Nil). The Group started its new venture in the healthcare business segment in December 2020 in view of the needs of COVID-19 testing service in Hong Kong. It was a part of the business diversification of the Group. FINANCIAL REVIEW Liquidity, financial resources and cashflow As at 31 December 2020, the Group had total current assets of approximately HK$68.8 million (as at 30 June 2020: approximately HK$78.7 million) and the total current liabilities were approximately HK$10.8 million (as at 30 June 2020: approximately HK$8.2 million). The current ratio of the Group was approximately 6.4 (as at 30 June 2020: approximately 9.6). The Group has sufficient funds to settle its debts. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had total assets of approximately HK$104.4 million (as at 30 June 2020: approximately HK$109.3 million). The Group did not have external borrowing as at 31 December 2020 (as at 30 June 2020: Nil). MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Use of proceeds from the placing of new shares On 5 July 2019, the Company conducted a placing of 189,380,000 new ordinary shares at a price of HK$0.12 each to raise a net proceeds of approximately HK$22.50 million (the "Placing"). For further details of the Placing, please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 5 July 2019 and 24 July 2019. The table below has summarised the use of net proceeds of the Company: Actual use of Expected net proceeds Unused net timeline for Planned use up to proceeds as at utilization of of net 31 December 31 December the unused proceeds 2020 2020 net proceeds (HK$ million) (HK$ million) (HK$ million) Further development of the existing plastic 10.0 10.0 0.0 - recycling business of the Group Future expansion of the existing renewable 8.0 0.0 8.0 On or before energy business of the Group and future 30 June 2021 business opportunities to be identified by the Company Additional general working capital of 4.5 4.5 0.0 - the Group Total 22.5 14.5 8.0 As at the date of this interim report, the Directors are not aware of any material change to the expected timeline for the application of the net proceeds as aforesaid and the planned use of the net proceeds as previously disclosed. The remaining proceeds is expected to be used in accordance with the intended purposes as stated above. Further announcement will be made by the Company in relation to the use of the remaining proceeds as and when appropriate. Save as disclosed above, there were no other equity fund raising activities of the Company during the last 12 months prior to the date of this interim report. Foreign Exchange Exposure The ordinary operations and investments of the Group are mainly in Hong Kong, Germany and Japan, with revenue and expenditures denominated in US dollars, euro and Japanese yen. The operating results of the Group may be affected by the volatility of foreign currencies. In addition, we are exposed to foreign currency risks arising from certain bank balances which are denominated in Renminbi and euro. The Group will review its foreign exchange exposures regularly and may consider using financial instruments to hedge against such exposures at appropriate times. As at 31 December 2020, there were no derivative financial instruments employed by the Group. Seasonal or Cyclical Factors During the Period, the Group's business operations are not significantly affected by any seasonal and cyclical factor. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Material Acquisitions and Disposals of Subsidiaries and Associates In mid-November 2020, the Group had set up its subsidiaries to engage in healthcare business which mainly involved the laboratory diagnostic service and clinical health service. During the Period, the Group had no material disposal of subsidiaries and associated companies. Capital Commitments As at 31 December 2020, the Group did not have any material capital commitment (as at 30 June 2020: Nil). Contingent Liabilities As at 31 December 2020, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND FUTURE PROSPECTUS The macroeconomic conditions of the globe are likely to remain under stress at least for the first half of 2021. COVID-19 vaccines are distributed en masse, the global economic recovery in 2021 may prove the fastest in decades. However, it is too difficult to predict how long the globe's recessionary economy can get back on track. The pandemic, and associated lockdowns, will leave a grim legacy that could also take decades to overcome. On the other hand, under a Biden administration, there is a higher likelihood of less volatile U.S.-China trade relations. It may reduce fluctuation in the global economy and capital markets, and thus accelerating the post-COVID-19 economic recovery. Looking ahead, the Group will keep on exercising disciplined expense and payment control to optimize its liquidity and financial health. The Group will take a prudent and cautious approach in developing its existing and new businesses to broaden its income stream. In pursuit of high-grade plastic waste recycling and processing, the subsidiary in Japan strives for quality improvement by fine tuning the machineries and technology in order to meet the tightening requirements of various countries on import of recycled plastics. In the last quarter of 2020, the Group made a head start in the new venture in the healthcare business segment in order to grab a slice of the market share. The COVID-19 pandemic seems to augur well for the healthcare industry and diagnostic testing industry as people are increasingly opting for health diagnoses and preventive healthcare. EMPLOYEE AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 31 December 2020, the Group had 30 employees (As at 30 June 2020: 30 employees) in Hong Kong, the PRC, Germany and Japan. The Group offered competitive remuneration package as an incentive to staff for career advancement and improvements. The Company has in place a share option scheme as a mean to encourage and reward the eligible employees' (including directors of the Company) contributions to the Group's results and business development based on their individual performance. The employees' remuneration, promotion and salary are assessed by reference to work performance, working experiences and professional qualifications and the prevailing market practice. INTERIM DIVIDEND The directors of the Company do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2020. OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY As at 31 December 2020, none of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations, as recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO"), or as otherwise notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSON'S INTERESTS As at 31 December 2020, as recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, other than the interests and short positions disclosed above in respect of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company, the following persons had interests or short positions in the shares and the underlying shares of the Company: Substantial shareholders - long position in the shares of the Company Approximate percentage of total Number of issued share issued ordinary capital of the Name of shareholders Capacity shares held Company (Note 1) New Glory Business Corporation Beneficial owner 267,829,436 23.57% Rich Bay Global Limited ("Rich Bay") (Note 2) Beneficial Owner 147,244,000 12.96% Superactive Asset Management Limited Interest of a controlled 147,244,000 12.96% ("Superactive") (Note 2) corporation Lee Chi Shing Caesar (Note 2) Interest of controlled 147,244,000 12.96% corporations Yeung So Lai (Note 2) Interest of controlled 147,244,000 12.96% corporations Notes: 1. The approximate percentage of total issued share capital calculation was based on the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue as at 31 December 2020, i.e. 1,136,308,176 shares.

2. Based on the notices of disclosure of interests of Rich Bay, Superactive, Lee Chi Shing Caesar and Yeung So Lai filed with the Stock Exchange on 5 March 2018, such shares of the Company were held by Rich Bay, which was wholly-owned by Superactive, Superactive which was in turn owned as to 45% by Lee Chi Shing Caesar and as to 55% by Yeung So Lai. As such, each of Lee Chi Shing Caesar and Yeung So Lai was deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company held by Rich Bay by virtue of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, as at 31 December 2020, no person (other than the Directors or the chief executive of the Company) had an interest or a short position in the shares or the underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO. OTHER INFORMATION SHARE OPTION SCHEME Pursuant to ordinary resolutions passed by shareholders of the Company on 27 May 2016, the Company terminated the Company's Share Option Scheme adopted in 2006 (the "Old Share Option Scheme"), and adopted a new share option scheme (the "New Share Option Scheme"). The adoption of the New Share Option Scheme will not in any event affect the terms of the grant of the outstanding options that has already been granted under the Old Share Option Scheme and those outstanding options shall continue to be valid and subject to the provisions of the Old Share Option Scheme. As at the date of this report, no share option has been granted under New Share Option Scheme. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Board considers that the Company has complied throughout the six months ended 31 December 2020 (the "Period") with the code provisions of the Code on Corporate Governance Practices (the "Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, except for the deviation on the code provision A.2.1. Code provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. The Company has not appointed a chief executive officer. The role of the chief executive officer was performed by Mr. Wong Sai Hung, who was the chairman of the Company during the Period. The Board believes that the roles of both chairman and chief executive officer in the same person provides the Company with strong and consistent leadership, and allows for effective and efficient planning and implementation of business decisions and strategies. The Board will periodically review the merits and demerits of such management structure and will adopt such appropriate measures as may be necessary in the future taking into consideration of the nature and extent of the Group's operation. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's securities during the Period. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own securities dealing code for the directors of the Company. Upon specific enquiry by the Company, all directors of the Company have confirmed that they have complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code and its code of conduct regarding directors' securities transactions throughout the Period. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee of the Company has been set up with terms of reference in accordance with Appendix 14 of Listing Rules. The Audit Committee of the Company has reviewed the accounting principles and policies adopted by the Group with management and discussed risk management systems internal control and financial reporting matters including the review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2020. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT The interim report is published on the Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.greenenergy.hk). By order of the Board Wong Sai Hung Chairman Hong Kong, 25 February 2021 Attachments Original document

