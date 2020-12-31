Log in
GREEN ENVIROTECH HOLDINGS CORP.

GREEN ENVIROTECH HOLDINGS CORP.

(GETH)
End of Year Message to Shareholders

12/31/2020
JAMESTOWN, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green EnviroTech Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK: GETH) To shareholders, creditors, and note-holders of Green EnviroTech Holdings.

It has been a long and difficult road to get where we are today. Over the past five years we have experienced various challenges including a pandemic, a health crisis, a lack of financial resources, fund raising challenges and delays that have slowed the realization of construction of the first plant using our technology. It is fair to say that without the resolve of management to achieve success with this business, GETH would not have remained operational. Besides the commitment of management to achieve success for GETH, we as a management staff also understand that there is a greater vision to make this globe a better place by eliminating toxic plastic and waste tires from our planet. For these reasons we have remained focused through these challenging times on pushing this business forward with an eye towards our first commercial plant.

As we head into 2021, you may sense the excitement within our management team and read about the diversity of our business development efforts as we begin to post press releases. We have been silent as an organization for the past few years as we built our management infrastructure and refined our strategy. In 2021, we plan to increase our communication to our shareholders and the public. I do firmly believe that success will happen in 2021 and we will be on a forward positive path.

Over the past year and a half, we have made internal progress on setting up the business for future success putting some key components in place that provide the cornerstone for future growth. Here is a short summary of what has been accomplished:

  1. Added dedicated individuals to the management team covering finance, management, and industry expertise
  2. Refined our business model to focus our efforts on licensing approach and operational capabilities
  3. Established a strategic partnership with USWTE Investments, LLC. for financial modeling and structuring, providing vision for future scaling and immediate fund raising
  4. Through USWTE, we have engaged investment banking resources, global organizations for insurance, clients, finance, and engineering
  5. We are a part of an opportunity zone fund authorized to raise funds for those who want to take advantage of 2017 opportunity zones legislation, as amended.

In 2021, we will strive to accomplish the following goals.

  1. Complete our audit bringing the company current
  2. Begin construction on our first licensed plant
  3. Consolidate our debt structure and make progress in cleaning up our balance sheet
  4. Realize of our first revenues
  5. Seek to resolve any outstanding issues as set forth by the Board of Directors

I wanted to thank our shareholders, debtors, and others for their patience, and I hope to report success soon.

Mark Gantar, President
425-922-0517
markg@greenenvirotech.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ