Green Globe International : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022

Green Globe International, Inc.
Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
91,282
$
1,521,027
Accounts receivable - related parties
316,580
137,297
Accounts receivable
391,186
144,246
Less: Receivables impairment allowance
(7,275)
-
Inventory at cost less obsolescence allowance
1,475,277
198,936
Deposits & prepayments
816,381
706,273
Total Current Assets
3,083,432
2,707,779
Property and Equipment
Leasehold improvements
31,431
12,431
Furniture, fixtures & equipment
7,099,156
5,149,306
Accumulated depreciation
(730,749)
(161,441)
Total Property and Equipment
6,399,838
5,000,296
Other Assets
Operating lease - right of use asset
6,109,130
659,319
Right of use Assets - accumulated amortization
(358,679)
(191,152)
Total Other Assets
5,750,451
677,381
Intangible Assets
Warrant valuations - less accumulated amortization
594,047
209,214
Total Assets
$
15,827,768
$
8,385,455
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$
590,124
$
98,457
Accounts payable - related parties
1,033,823
162,405
Customer pre-paid invoices & deferred revenue
1,961,915
2,128,393
Convertible promissory notes
900,000
900,000
Loans payable - related parties
166,146
9,600
Equipment loans
1,463,837
1,482,681
Other short term loans
168,328
168,328
Operating lease - right of use liability - short term portion
694,339
111,077
Total Current Liabilities
6,978,510
5,060,941
Long Term Liabilities
Accrued interest on long term notes
77,884
37,592
Long term promissory notes payable
175,000
175,000
Right of use liability - straight-line rent rule - deferred rent
40,930
15,226
Right of use liability - long term portion
5,056,113
357,091
Total Long Term Liabilities
5,349,927
584,909
Total Liabilities
12,328,436
5,645,849
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock Series C, $.0001 par value; 25,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
2,000,000
2,000,000
respectively. 20,000,003,200 and 20,000,004,200 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.
Participating Preferred stock Series A no par value - the 100 issued and outstanding shares were cancelled on May 21, 2021
-
-
Common stock, $.0001 par value; 75,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.
54,816,153,814 and 54,816,153,814 shares issued, and 54,226,653,814 and 3,700,640,356 outstanding as of March 31, 2022
5,482,034
5,481,614
and December 31, 2021 respectively.
Additional paid in capital
15,841,638
13,933,731
Warrant reserves shares issued
(58,950)
(58,950)
Accumulated deficit
(20,080,652)
(19,695,905)
Total Stockholders' Equity
3,184,070
1,660,491
Non-Controlling interests
315,261
1,079,116
Total Equity
3,499,332
2,739,606
Total liabilities and Equity
$
15,827,768
$
8,385,455
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements
Page F-3
Green Globe International, Inc.
Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the 3-Months
For the 3-Months
Ended March 31,
Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
Sale of Materials
$
1,373,406
$
53,728
Sale of Materials - Related Parties
1,000
-
White Label Production & Consulting
47,314
29,998
Total Revenue
1,421,720
83,726
Cost of Goods Sold (including inventory obsolescense of $623,375)
1,397,605
23,526
Gross Profit / (Loss) from Operations
24,116
60,200
Expenses
General & Administrative
757,251
541,247
General & Administrative - Related Parties
97,500
197,321
Sales & Marketing
225,356
6,540
Research & Development
4,055
-
Total Expenses
1,084,162
745,109
Operating Loss
(1,060,046)
(684,909)
Other Income / (Expenses)
Interest expense - including warrant valuations
(59,096)
(126,019)
Loss on Disposal of Assets
(10,690)
(100,000)
Other Expenses
(2,770)
(143)
Total Other Expenses
(72,556)
(226,162)
Net Loss
$
(1,132,602)
$
(911,071)
Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
294,610
-
Dividend issued to preferred stockholders
-
-
Net Loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(837,992)
$
(911,071)
PER SHARE DATA:
Basic & Dilutive Income / (Loss) per common share
($0.00)
($0.00)
Weighted average shares basic and diluted
54,226,653,814
3,700,640,356
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Page F-4
Green Globe International, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
Preferred
Stock $
Common
Stock $
Additional
APIC
Retained
Non-Controlling
Stockholders'
Shares
Amnt @ Par
Shares
Amnt @ Par
Paid in Capital
Warrant
Deficit
Interests
Equity
GGII & HPCO
Reserve Shares
Balances - March 31, 2021
6,300
$
1
3,700,640,356
$
370,063
$
13,138,683
$
-
$
(13,680,624)
$
-
(171,877)
Issuance of Shares for Acquisition of Hempacco - 6-9-2021
-
-
70,312,160,174
7,031,216
-
-
-
7,031,216
Loss of Goodwill on Consolidation with Hempacco - June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,290,216)
(4,290,216)
Issuance of License Fee to Old Belt Extracts - 6-21-2021
-
-
4,347,826
435
-
-
-
435
Cancellation of 100 Preferred Shares Series A on Merger
(100)
(0)
-
-
-
(0)
GGII Net Profit for 3 Month Period ended June 30, 2021:
-
-
-
-
-
-
134,377
134,377
Hempacco Net Losses 6-10-21 through 6-30-20
-
-
-
-
-
(33,669)
(33,669)
UST Mexico - Conversion of Common to Pref - 6-27-2021
20,000,000,000
2,000,000
(20,000,000,000)
(2,000,000)
-
-
-
Balances - June 30, 2021
20,000,006,200
2,000,001
54,017,148,356
5,401,714
13,138,683
-
(17,870,132)
-
2,670,266
Fischer Notes Settlement - August 10, 2021
200,000,000
20,000
20,000
EMC2 Capital - Loan Inducement (BCF)
1,000,000
100
-
100
First Fire Global - Loan Inducement (BCF)
2,000,000
200
-
200
GGII Warrant Reserve Issues EMC2, First Fire & JSJ
327,500,000
32,750
(32,750)
-
Net Loss for 3 Month Period ended September 30, 2021:
(535,383)
(535,383)
Balances - September 30, 2021
20,000,006,200
2,000,001
54,547,648,356
5,454,764
13,138,683
(32,750)
(18,405,515)
-
2,155,183
Proforma Consolidation AJE for Wizards & Kings Warrants
-
-
-
-
178,317
-
-
-
178,317
LGH Investments - Loan Inducement
1,000,000
100
100
Mast Hill Fund, LLC - Loan Inducement
2,000,000
200
200
GGII Warrant Reserve Isssues - MacRab, LGH & Mast Hill
262,000,000
26,200
(26,200)
-
Hasvold Preference Share Conversion
(2,000)
-
1,005,458
101
-
101
Equity Based Compensation
-
-
2,500,000
250
13,750
14,000
Warrant Discounts to Convertible Notes
228,775
228,775
Valuation of Warrants Issued to Hemp Hop JV Partners
358,500
358,500
J.H. Darbie & Co. Warrants issued as commissions
15,706
15,706
Hempacco Co., Inc. pre-IPO share issuances
1,027,565
1,027,565
Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(189,266)
189,266
-
Losses Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
137,715
(137,715)
-
Net Loss for 3 Month Period ended December 31, 2021:
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,238,839)
-
(1,238,839)
Balances - December 31, 2021
20,000,004,200
$
2,000,000
54,816,153,814
$
5,481,614
$
13,933,731
$
(58,950)
$
(19,695,905)
$
1,079,116
$
2,739,606
Hempacco non-controlling interests from 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
14,250
$
(14,250)
-
Equity Based Compensation
-
-
2,500,000
250
7,250
-
-
-
7,500
Conversion of Preference Shares to Common Shares
(1,000)
-
1,700,591
170
(170)
-
-
-
-
Issue of warrants to joint venture partners
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Creation of Intangible Assets - Warrant Valuations in Hempacco
437,375
-
437,375
Hempacco Pre-IPO Equity Raise Expenses
-
(16,000)
(16,000)
Non-Controlling Interest - Aditional Paid in Capital
-
-
1,463,452
1,463,452
Equity Adjustment - Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
438,995
(438,995)
(0)
Losses Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
294,610
(294,610)
-
Net Loss for 3 Month Period ended March 31, 2022:
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,132,602)
-
(1,132,602)
Balances - March 31, 2022
20,000,003,200
$
2,000,000
54,820,354,405
$
5,482,034
$
15,841,638
$
(58,950)
$
(20,080,652)
$
315,261
$
3,499,332
Issued as Reserve for Warrants - NOT OUTSTANDING
65,500,000
$
6,550
EMC2 Capital
First Fire Global
131,000,000
$
13,100
JSJ Investments
131,000,000
$
13,100
MacRab LLC
65,500,000
$
6,550
LGH Investments
65,500,000
$
6,550
Mast Hill
131,000,000
$
13,100
589,500,000
$
58,950
Issued and Outstanding:
54,230,854,405
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Page F-5
