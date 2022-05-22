Log in
    GGII   US3930482027

GREEN GLOBE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(GGII)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/20 03:05:08 pm EDT
0.002400 USD   +4.35%
Green Globe International : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022-Amended

05/22/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Green Globe International, Inc.

Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis

Incorporated in Delaware - November 12, 1999

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the 3 Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Statements issued and prepared by Management

Unaudited

Green Globe International, Inc.

Index to Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 20222 and December 31, 2021

F-3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - 3 Months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

F-4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders Equity as of March 31, 2022

F-5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 3 Months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

F-6

Notes to the Financial Statements

F-7

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial Statements

Page F-2

Green Globe International, Inc.

Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

91,282

$

1,521,027

Accounts receivable - related parties

316,580

137,297

Accounts receivable

391,186

144,246

Less: Receivables impairment allowance

(7,275)

-

Inventory at cost less obsolescence allowance

1,475,277

198,936

Deposits & prepayments

816,381

706,273

Total Current Assets

3,083,432

2,707,779

Property and Equipment

Leasehold improvements

31,431

12,431

Furniture, fixtures & equipment

7,099,156

5,149,306

Accumulated depreciation

(730,749)

(161,441)

Total Property and Equipment

6,399,838

5,000,296

Other Assets

Operating lease - right of use asset

6,109,130

659,319

Right of use Assets - accumulated amortization

(358,679)

(191,152)

Total Other Assets

5,750,451

677,381

Intangible Assets

Warrant valuations - less accumulated amortization

594,047

209,214

Total Assets

$

15,827,768

$

8,385,455

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable & accrued expenses

$

590,124

$

98,457

Accounts payable - related parties

1,033,823

162,405

Customer pre-paid invoices & deferred revenue

1,961,915

2,128,393

Convertible promissory notes

900,000

900,000

Loans payable - related parties

166,146

9,600

Equipment loans

1,463,837

1,482,681

Other short term loans

168,328

168,328

Operating lease - right of use liability - short term portion

694,339

111,077

Total Current Liabilities

6,978,510

5,060,941

Long Term Liabilities

Accrued interest on long term notes

77,884

37,592

Long term promissory notes payable

175,000

175,000

Right of use liability - straight-line rent rule - deferred rent

40,930

15,226

Right of use liability - long term portion

5,056,113

357,091

Total Long Term Liabilities

5,349,927

584,909

Total Liabilities

12,328,436

5,645,849

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock Series C, $.0001 par value; 25,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

2,000,000

2,000,000

respectively. 20,000,003,200 and 20,000,004,200 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Participating Preferred stock Series A no par value - the 100 issued and outstanding shares were cancelled on May 21, 2021

-

-

Common stock, $.0001 par value; 75,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

54,816,153,814 and 54,816,153,814 shares issued, and 54,226,653,814 and 3,700,640,356 outstanding as of March 31, 2022

5,482,034

5,481,614

and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Additional paid in capital

15,841,638

13,933,731

Warrant reserves shares issued

(58,950)

(58,950)

Accumulated deficit

(20,080,652)

(19,695,905)

Total Stockholders' Equity

3,184,070

1,660,491

Non-Controlling interests

315,261

1,079,116

Total Equity

3,499,332

2,739,606

Total liabilities and Equity

$

15,827,768

$

8,385,455

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements

Page F-3

Green Globe International, Inc.

Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the 3-Months

For the 3-Months

Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

Sale of Materials

$

1,373,406

$

53,728

Sale of Materials - Related Parties

1,000

-

White Label Production & Consulting

47,314

29,998

Total Revenue

1,421,720

83,726

Cost of Goods Sold (including inventory obsolescense of $623,375)

1,397,605

23,526

Gross Profit / (Loss) from Operations

24,116

60,200

Expenses

General & Administrative

757,251

541,247

General & Administrative - Related Parties

97,500

197,321

Sales & Marketing

225,356

6,540

Research & Development

4,055

-

Total Expenses

1,084,162

745,109

Operating Loss

(1,060,046)

(684,909)

Other Income / (Expenses)

Interest expense - including warrant valuations

(59,096)

(126,019)

Loss on Disposal of Assets

(10,690)

(100,000)

Other Expenses

(2,770)

(143)

Total Other Expenses

(72,556)

(226,162)

Net Loss

$

(1,132,602)

$

(911,071)

Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

294,610

-

Dividend issued to preferred stockholders

-

-

Net Loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(837,992)

$

(911,071)

PER SHARE DATA:

Basic & Dilutive Income / (Loss) per common share

($0.00)

($0.00)

Weighted average shares basic and diluted

54,226,653,814

3,700,640,356

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Page F-4

Green Globe International, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Preferred

Stock $

Common

Stock $

Additional

APIC

Retained

Non-Controlling

Stockholders'

Shares

Amnt @ Par

Shares

Amnt @ Par

Paid in Capital

Warrant

Deficit

Interests

Equity

GGII & HPCO

Reserve Shares

Balances - March 31, 2021

6,300

$

1

3,700,640,356

$

370,063

$

13,138,683

$

-

$

(13,680,624)

$

-

(171,877)

Issuance of Shares for Acquisition of Hempacco - 6-9-2021

-

-

70,312,160,174

7,031,216

-

-

-

7,031,216

Loss of Goodwill on Consolidation with Hempacco - June 9, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,290,216)

(4,290,216)

Issuance of License Fee to Old Belt Extracts - 6-21-2021

-

-

4,347,826

435

-

-

-

435

Cancellation of 100 Preferred Shares Series A on Merger

(100)

(0)

-

-

-

(0)

GGII Net Profit for 3 Month Period ended June 30, 2021:

-

-

-

-

-

-

134,377

134,377

Hempacco Net Losses 6-10-21 through 6-30-20

-

-

-

-

-

(33,669)

(33,669)

UST Mexico - Conversion of Common to Pref - 6-27-2021

20,000,000,000

2,000,000

(20,000,000,000)

(2,000,000)

-

-

-

Balances - June 30, 2021

20,000,006,200

2,000,001

54,017,148,356

5,401,714

13,138,683

-

(17,870,132)

-

2,670,266

Fischer Notes Settlement - August 10, 2021

200,000,000

20,000

20,000

EMC2 Capital - Loan Inducement (BCF)

1,000,000

100

-

100

First Fire Global - Loan Inducement (BCF)

2,000,000

200

-

200

GGII Warrant Reserve Issues EMC2, First Fire & JSJ

327,500,000

32,750

(32,750)

-

Net Loss for 3 Month Period ended September 30, 2021:

(535,383)

(535,383)

Balances - September 30, 2021

20,000,006,200

2,000,001

54,547,648,356

5,454,764

13,138,683

(32,750)

(18,405,515)

-

2,155,183

Proforma Consolidation AJE for Wizards & Kings Warrants

-

-

-

-

178,317

-

-

-

178,317

LGH Investments - Loan Inducement

1,000,000

100

100

Mast Hill Fund, LLC - Loan Inducement

2,000,000

200

200

GGII Warrant Reserve Isssues - MacRab, LGH & Mast Hill

262,000,000

26,200

(26,200)

-

Hasvold Preference Share Conversion

(2,000)

-

1,005,458

101

-

101

Equity Based Compensation

-

-

2,500,000

250

13,750

14,000

Warrant Discounts to Convertible Notes

228,775

228,775

Valuation of Warrants Issued to Hemp Hop JV Partners

358,500

358,500

J.H. Darbie & Co. Warrants issued as commissions

15,706

15,706

Hempacco Co., Inc. pre-IPO share issuances

1,027,565

1,027,565

Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(189,266)

189,266

-

Losses Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

137,715

(137,715)

-

Net Loss for 3 Month Period ended December 31, 2021:

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,238,839)

-

(1,238,839)

Balances - December 31, 2021

20,000,004,200

$

2,000,000

54,816,153,814

$

5,481,614

$

13,933,731

$

(58,950)

$

(19,695,905)

$

1,079,116

$

2,739,606

Hempacco non-controlling interests from 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

$

14,250

$

(14,250)

-

Equity Based Compensation

-

-

2,500,000

250

7,250

-

-

-

7,500

Conversion of Preference Shares to Common Shares

(1,000)

-

1,700,591

170

(170)

-

-

-

-

Issue of warrants to joint venture partners

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Creation of Intangible Assets - Warrant Valuations in Hempacco

437,375

-

437,375

Hempacco Pre-IPO Equity Raise Expenses

-

(16,000)

(16,000)

Non-Controlling Interest - Aditional Paid in Capital

-

-

1,463,452

1,463,452

Equity Adjustment - Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

438,995

(438,995)

(0)

Losses Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

294,610

(294,610)

-

Net Loss for 3 Month Period ended March 31, 2022:

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,132,602)

-

(1,132,602)

Balances - March 31, 2022

20,000,003,200

$

2,000,000

54,820,354,405

$

5,482,034

$

15,841,638

$

(58,950)

$

(20,080,652)

$

315,261

$

3,499,332

Issued as Reserve for Warrants - NOT OUTSTANDING

65,500,000

$

6,550

EMC2 Capital

First Fire Global

131,000,000

$

13,100

JSJ Investments

131,000,000

$

13,100

MacRab LLC

65,500,000

$

6,550

LGH Investments

65,500,000

$

6,550

Mast Hill

131,000,000

$

13,100

589,500,000

$

58,950

Issued and Outstanding:

54,230,854,405

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Page F-5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Green Globe International Inc. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 19:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
