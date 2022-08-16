Green Globe International : GGII Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022 - Amended

Green Globe International, Inc.

Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31,

June 30, 2022 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash $ 72,802 $ 1,521,027

Accounts receivable 191,491 144,246

Accounts receivable - related parties 307,824 137,297

Loans receivable - related parties 20,400 -

Less: Receivables impairment allowance (13,312) -

Inventory at cost less obsolescence allowance 1,769,272 198,936

Deposits & prepayments 256,738 706,273

Total Current Assets 2,605,215 2,707,779

Property and Equipment

Leasehold improvements 31,431 12,431

Furniture, fixtures and equipment 7,099,485 5,149,306

Accumulated depreciation (804,503) (161,441)

Total Property and Equipment 6,326,413 5,000,296

Other Assets

Operating lease - right of use asset 6,109,130 659,319

Right of use Assets - accumulated amortization (528,628) (191,152)

Total Other Assets 5,580,502 468,167

Intangible Assets

Warrant valuations - less accumulated amortization 171,398 209,214

Total Assets $ 14,683,527 $ 8,385,455

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable & accrued expenses $ 537,713 $ 98,457

Accounts payable - related parties 964,972 162,405

Customer pre-paid invoices & deferred revenue 1,628,882 2,128,393

Convertible promissory notes 1,025,000 900,000

Convertible promissory notes - related parties 150,000 175,000

Accrued interest on long term notes 104,889 37,592

Loans payable - related parties - 9,600

Equipment loans 1,455,825 1,482,681

Other short term loans 168,328 168,328

Operating lease - right of use liability - short term portion 704,151 111,077

Total Current Liabilities 6,739,760 5,273,533

Long Term Liabilities

Right of use liability - straight-line rent rule - deferred rent 62,488 15,226

Right of use liability - long term portion 4,876,351 357,091

Total Long Term Liabilities 4,938,840 372,317

Total Liabilities 11,678,598 5,645,849

Stockholders' Equity

respectively. 20,000,002,800 and 20,000,004,200 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

respectively. 2,000,000 2,000,000

Participating Preferred stock Series A no par value - the 100 issued and outstanding shares were cancelled on May 21,

2021 - -

Common stock, $.0001 par value; 75,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

respectively. 54,797,751,445 and 54,816,153,814 shares issued, and 54,208,251,445 and 54,226,653,814 outstanding as of

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively. 5,479,774 5,481,614

Additional paid in capital 17,006,941 13,933,731

Warrant reserves shares issued (58,950) (58,950)

Accumulated deficit (23,321,631) (19,695,905)

Total Stockholders' Equity 1,106,134 1,660,491

Non-Controlling interests 1,898,795 1,079,116

Total Equity 3,004,928 2,739,606