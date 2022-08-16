Green Globe International : GGII Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022 - Amended
Green Globe International, Inc.
Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis
Incorporated in Delaware - November 12, 1999
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Statements issued and prepared by Management
Unaudited
Green Globe International, Inc.
Index to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
F-3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - for the three months and six months ended
F-4
June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders Equity for the three months and six months
F-5
ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
F-6
Notes to the Financial Statements
F-7
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial Statements
Page F-2
Green Globe International, Inc.
Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 31,
June 30, 2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
72,802
$
1,521,027
Accounts receivable
191,491
144,246
Accounts receivable - related parties
307,824
137,297
Loans receivable - related parties
20,400
-
Less: Receivables impairment allowance
(13,312)
-
Inventory at cost less obsolescence allowance
1,769,272
198,936
Deposits & prepayments
256,738
706,273
Total Current Assets
2,605,215
2,707,779
Property and Equipment
Leasehold improvements
31,431
12,431
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
7,099,485
5,149,306
Accumulated depreciation
(804,503)
(161,441)
Total Property and Equipment
6,326,413
5,000,296
Other Assets
Operating lease - right of use asset
6,109,130
659,319
Right of use Assets - accumulated amortization
(528,628)
(191,152)
Total Other Assets
5,580,502
468,167
Intangible Assets
Warrant valuations - less accumulated amortization
171,398
209,214
Total Assets
$
14,683,527
$
8,385,455
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
$
537,713
$
98,457
Accounts payable - related parties
964,972
162,405
Customer pre-paid invoices & deferred revenue
1,628,882
2,128,393
Convertible promissory notes
1,025,000
900,000
Convertible promissory notes - related parties
150,000
175,000
Accrued interest on long term notes
104,889
37,592
Loans payable - related parties
-
9,600
Equipment loans
1,455,825
1,482,681
Other short term loans
168,328
168,328
Operating lease - right of use liability - short term portion
704,151
111,077
Total Current Liabilities
6,739,760
5,273,533
Long Term Liabilities
Right of use liability - straight-line rent rule - deferred rent
62,488
15,226
Right of use liability - long term portion
4,876,351
357,091
Total Long Term Liabilities
4,938,840
372,317
Total Liabilities
11,678,598
5,645,849
Stockholders' Equity
respectively. 20,000,002,800 and 20,000,004,200 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
respectively.
2,000,000
2,000,000
Participating Preferred stock Series A no par value - the 100 issued and outstanding shares were cancelled on May 21,
2021
-
-
Common stock, $.0001 par value; 75,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
respectively. 54,797,751,445 and 54,816,153,814 shares issued, and 54,208,251,445 and 54,226,653,814 outstanding as of
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.
5,479,774
5,481,614
Additional paid in capital
17,006,941
13,933,731
Warrant reserves shares issued
(58,950)
(58,950)
Accumulated deficit
(23,321,631)
(19,695,905)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,106,134
1,660,491
Non-Controlling interests
1,898,795
1,079,116
Total Equity
3,004,928
2,739,606
Total liabilities and Equity
$
14,683,527
$
8,385,455
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements
Page F-3
Green Globe International, Inc.
Incorporating Hempacco Co., Inc. on a fully consolidated basis
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the 3-Months
For the 3-Months
For the 6-Months
For the 6-Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Sale of Materials
$
2,494,308
$
391,321
$
3,867,715
$
445,049
Sale of Materials - Related Parties
$
5,000
-
6,000
-
Manufacturing and Consulting Services
$
50,564
34,900
97,878
64,898
Total Revenue
2,549,872
426,221
3,971,593
509,947
Cost of Goods Sold
$
1,892,097
312,893
3,289,702
336,419
Gross Profit / (Loss) from Operations
657,775
113,328
681,891
173,528
Expenses
General & Administrative
774,360
379,899
1,531,612
1,068,467
General & Administrative - Related Parties
22,500
-
120,000
-
Sales & Marketing
291,290
38,452
516,646
44,992
Research & Development
-
-
4,055
-
Total Expenses
1,088,151
418,351
2,172,313
1,113,459
Operating Loss
(430,376)
(305,023)
(1,490,422)
(939,931)
Other Income / (Expenses)
Interest expense - including warrant valuations
(499,983)
68,319
(549,080)
(57,700)
Convertible Note Cancellation & Conversion
-
153,553
-
153,553
Loss on Disposal of Assets
10,690
-
-
(100,000)
Other Expenses (Net)
210
(214)
(2,559)
(50,358)
Total Other Expenses
(489,083)
(221,658)
(551,639)
(54,505)
Net Loss
$
(919,459)
$
(526,681)
$
(2,042,061)
$
(994,436)
Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
293,166
-
587,116
-
-
-
-
-
Net Loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(626,293)
$
(526,681)
$
(1,454,945)
$
(994,436)
PER SHARE DATA:
Basic & Dilutive Income / (Loss) per common share
($0.00)
($0.00)
($0.00)
($0.00)
Weighted average shares basic and diluted
54,797,751,445
54,225,497,829
54,797,751,445
54,225,497,829
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Page F-4
Green Globe International, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
Preferred
Stock $
Common
Stock $
Additional
APIC
Retained
Non-Controlling
Stockholders'
Shares
Amnt @ Par
Shares
Amnt @ Par
Paid in Capital
Warrant
Deficit
Interests
Equity
GGII & HPCO
Reserve Shares
GGII & HPCO
Balances - March 31, 2022
20,000,002,800
$
2,000,000
54,820,354,405
$
5,482,034
$
17,010,426
$
(58,950)
$
(22,261,489)
$
1,346,045
3,518,067
Issuance of Shares to officer for services - 6-27-22
-
-
2,500,000
250
5,250
-
-
5,500
Shares submitted for cancellation by order of the SEC
-
-
(25,102,960)
(2,510)
-
-
-
(2,510)
Transfer of subsidiary retained earnings
-
-
-
-
(8,735)
(8,735)
Hempacco Pre-IPO 2 share issuances - less expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
355,475
355,474
Conversion of Hempacco Promissory Note and accrued interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
56,592
56,592
Equity Adjustment - Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
(434,082)
434,082
-
Losses Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
-
-
-
-
293,400
(293,400)
-
GGII Net Loss for 3 Month Period ended June 30, 2022:
-
-
-
-
-
-
(919,459)
(919,460)
Balances - June 30, 2022
20,000,002,800
2,000,000
54,797,751,445
5,479,774
17,006,941
(58,950)
(23,321,631)
1,898,795
3,004,928
Balances - December 31, 2021
20,000,004,200
$
2,000,000
54,816,153,814
$
5,481,614
$
15,093,784
$
(58,950)
$
(20,855,958)
$
1,079,116
2,739,606
Issuance of shares to officer for services - 2-28-22 and 6-27-22
5,000,000
500
12,500
13,000
Conversion of Preference Shares to Common Shares
(1,400)
1,700,591
170
(170)
-
Conversion of Hempacco Promissory Note and accrued interest
56,592
56,592
Transfer of subsidiary retained earnings
-
-
Creation of warrant valuation expense by Hempacco
437,375
437,375
Hempacco Pre-IPO 2 share issuances - less expenses
339,475
339,475
Additional paid-in capital for asset contribution to Green Star Labs
1,463,452
1,463,452
Non-controlling interest in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
(873,246)
873,246
-
Non-controlling interest in earnings
449,635
(449,635)
-
Shares submitted for cancellation by order of the SEC
(25,102,960)
(2,510)
-
(2,510)
Net Loss for six months ended June 30, 2022:
(2,042,061)
(2,042,061)
Balances - June 30, 2022
20,000,002,800
$
2,000,000
54,797,751,445
5,479,774
17,006,941
(58,950)
(23,321,630)
1,898,794
3,004,929
Balances - March 31, 2021
8,006,300
8,000,001
3,700,640,356
370,063
13,138,683
-
(16,840,136)
-
4,668,611
UST Mexico - conversion of preference shares plus interest to common
(8,000,000)
(8,000,000)
(792,715)
(8,792,715)
Issuance of Shares for Acquisition of Hempacco - 6-9-2021
-
-
70,312,160,674
7,031,216
-
-
-
7,031,216
Loss of Goodwill on Consolidation with Hempacco - June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of License Fee to Old Belt Extracts - 6-21-2021
-
-
4,347,826
435
-
-
-
435
Transfer Loss of Goodwill on Consolidation with Hempacco
(1,013,888)
(1,013,888)
Elimination of Retained Earnings on Full Consolidation 5-21-21
1,057,237
1,057,237
Elimination of hempacco proforma retained ernings at 5-21-21
3,004,969
3,004,969
Cancellation of 100 Preferred Shares Series A on Merger
(100)
-
-
-
-
-
GGII net profit for the three months ended June 30, 2021:
-
-
-
-
-
-
(83,365)
(83,365)
UST Mexico - Conversion of Common to Pref - 6-27-2021
20,000,000,000
2,000,000
(20,000,000,000)
(2,000,000)
(138,120)
-
-
-
(138,120)
Balances - June 30, 2021
20,000,006,200
2,000,001
54,017,148,856
5,401,714
12,207,848
-
(13,875,183)
-
5,734,379
Balances - December 31, 2020
8,006,300
8,000,001
3,700,640,356
370,063
13,138,683
-
(16,047,421)
-
5,461,326
UST Mexico - conversion of preference shares plus interest to common
(8,000,000)
(8,000,000)
(792,715)
(8,792,715)
Issuance of Shares for Acquisition of Hempacco - 6-9-2021
-
-
70,312,160,674
7,031,216
-
-
-
7,031,216
Loss of Goodwill on Consolidation with Hempacco - June 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,013,888)
(1,013,888)
Issuance of License Fee to Old Belt Extracts - 6-21-2021
-
-
4,347,826
435
-
-
-
435
Elimination of Retained Earnings on Full Consolidation 5-21-21
1,057,237
1,057,237
Elimination of hempacco proforma retained ernings at 5-21-21
(138,120)
3,004,969
2,866,849
Cancellation of 100 Preferred Shares Series A on Merger
(100)
-
-
-
-
-
GGII net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021:
-
-
-
-
-
-
(876,080)
(876,080)
UST Mexico - Conversion of Common to Pref - 6-27-2021
20,000,000,000
2,000,000
(20,000,000,000)
(2,000,000)
-
-
-
Balances - June 30, 2021
20,000,006,200
2,000,001
54,017,148,856
5,401,714
12,207,848
-
(13,875,183)
-
5,734,379
Issued as Reserve for Warrants - NOT OUTSTANDING
65,500,000
$
6,550
EMC2 Capital
First Fire Global
131,000,000
$
13,100
JSJ Investments
131,000,000
$
13,100
MacRab LLC
65,500,000
$
6,550
LGH Investments
65,500,000
$
6,550
Mast Hill
131,000,000
$
13,100
589,500,000
$
58,950
Issued and Outstanding:
(589,500,000)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Page F-5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Green Globe International Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:03:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREEN GLOBE INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Sales 2021
1,19 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-1,86 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
0,68 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-0,02x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
73,2 M
73,2 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
142x
Nbr of Employees
15
Free-Float
100%
Chart GREEN GLOBE INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.