Company announcement 34/2023



Green Hydrogen Systems publishes financial calendar for 2024

Kolding, Denmark, 29 November 2023 – Green Hydrogen Systems A/S hereby publishes its financial calendar for 2024:



Deadline for Green Hydrogen Systems’ shareholders to submit

resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting: 26 February 2024

2023 Annual Report: 15 March 2024

Annual General Meeting: 9 April 2024

Trading Statement Q1 2024: 29 April 2024

Interim Report H1 2024: 27 August 2024

Trading Statement Q3 2024: 30 October 2024

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 15 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

