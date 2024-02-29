Press release 01/2024



Green Hydrogen Systems’ X-Series reaches key milestone

Kolding, Denmark, 29 February 2024 – Green Hydrogen Systems has reached technical proof of concept for the X-Series electrolyser prototype. The technical proof of concept is based on several months of commissioning and testing leading to a third-party validation, which is the final step in the technical proof of concept. This is an essential milestone towards full commercialisation of the X-Series electrolyser module.

The independent testing and inspection provider, Kiwa, verified on-site the prototype test procedure and validated the performance data related to the prototype's efficiency, dynamics, and hydrogen production.

“I am very pleased to announce that we have reached a major milestone with the performance validation of our X-Series prototype. Reaching this milestone has required intense team effort from across our entire organisation and close collaboration with our on-site partners in Skive,” says Peter Friis, CEO at Green Hydrogen Systems, and continues:

“The third-party validation proves our technical concept for the X-Series. This confirmation allows us to take the next step of our growth strategy, as we expect the X-Series to be the main revenue driver from 2025 onwards.”

Following the technical proof of concept milestone, Green Hydrogen Systems will continue the prototype testing, focusing on system reliability before entering into commercial agreements. Green Hydrogen Systems is engaged in dialogue with potential customers regarding the first Mark 1.0 versions and aims for first deliveries in late 2024 and early 2025.

Green Hydrogen Systems X-Series product is a 6MW pressurised alkaline electrolyser module offering a competitive product to medium-to-large scale hydrogen plants and projects.

The X-Series prototype tested in Skive, Denmark, is a part of the GreenHyScale project. This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 101036935.

For more info, please contact:



Jesper Buhl, Head of External Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in Brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in energy systems towards net-zero emission in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Press Release

Attachment