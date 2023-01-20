Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GREENH   DK0061540341

GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S

(GREENH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:34:00 2023-01-20 am EST
29.28 DKK   +11.10%
07:07a01/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order of 16 A-Series electrolyser units
GL
07:06a01/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order of 16 A-Series electrolyser units
AQ
01/06Green Hydrogen Systems Books Three Orders For Electrolyzer Units In FY22 Q4
MT
News 
Press Releases

01/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order of 16 A-Series electrolyser units

01/20/2023 | 07:07am EST
Company announcement 01/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems signs new order of 16 A-Series electrolyser units

Kolding, Denmark, 20 January 2023 – Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces a new order including supply and service agreement of 16 A-Series pressurised alkaline electrolyser units with a combined capacity of 7.2 MW which is the Company’s largest order to date. A majority of the electrolyser units are targeted for delivery in 2023 and the remaining part in 2024.

The electrolyser order is signed with an undisclosed international customer. The electrolysers will be deployed in 40 ft containers as complete green hydrogen plants and will provide green hydrogen for the customers hydrogen-based applications.

Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of a multi-year service agreement.
        
“We at Green Hydrogen Systems are pleased to announce our largest order to date. This order confirms the competitive position of our modular pressurised alkaline electrolysers internationally,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CEO Sebastian Koks Andreassen.

Green Hydrogen Systems expects to announce unaudited financial key figures for 2022 and full-year guidance for 2023 during January 2023, when available. The announcement of key figures and guidance will be followed by a conference call.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen solely based on renewable electricity. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy, as well as industrial companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement 

Attachment


