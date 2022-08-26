Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GREENH   DK0061540341

GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S

(GREENH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-26 am EDT
15.06 DKK   -4.20%
04:01p13/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
04:00p13/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
01:46aEverfuel Signs MoU to Build Hydrogen Hub in Sweden
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

13/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

08/26/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement 13/2022

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Kolding, Denmark, 26 August 2022 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Armin Schnettler
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
b)
LEI
984500COESDF699DEC11
4.
Details of the transaction(s):
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Shares

ISIN: DK0061540341
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 2.100 10,000

d)
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price

Total number of shares:             10,000
Total price:                               EUR 21,000
e)
Date of the transaction
24 August 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq, Copenhagen

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement

Attachment


All news about GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S
04:01p13/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging ma..
GL
04:00p13/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging ma..
AQ
01:46aEverfuel Signs MoU to Build Hydrogen Hub in Sweden
MT
01:45aIndian Oil Aims Net-Zero Operational Emissions by 2046 with $25 Billion Investment
MT
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Higher Ahead of Thursday's Close
MT
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
08/25Dutch build out North Sea wind farms, test floating solar panels
RE
08/25Plug Power Enters Green Hydrogen Deal With Amazon
MT
08/25Amazon Inks Green Hydrogen Deal with Plug Power
DJ
08/25Plug Power to Supply Luid Green Hydrogen to Amazon.com
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 59,6 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net income 2022 -248 M -33,4 M -33,4 M
Net cash 2022 226 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 252 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S
Duration : Period :
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,72 DKK
Average target price 23,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Koks Andreassen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Vesterbæk Chief Financial Officer
Christian Clausen Chairman
Kasper Tipsmark Therkildsen Chief Technology Officer
Troels Hornsved Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S-54.24%175
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.03%96 142
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.17%70 438
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.33%58 968
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.38%52 017
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.21%39 132