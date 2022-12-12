Advanced search
    GREENH   DK0061540341

GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S

(GREENH)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-12-09 am EST
13.40 DKK   -0.74%
02:51aScatec Appoints New CFO
MT
02:31a18/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Financial calendar 2023
GL
02:30a18/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Financial calendar 2023
AQ
18/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Financial calendar 2023

12/12/2022 | 02:31am EST
Company announcement 18/2022

Green Hydrogen Systems publishes financial calendar for 2023

Kolding, Denmark, 12 December 2022 – Green Hydrogen Systems A/S hereby publishes its financial calendar for 2023:


2022 Annual Report:           1 March 2023

Deadline for Green Hydrogen Systems’ shareholders to submit
resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting:        6 March 2023

Annual General Meeting:        18 April 2023

Q1 2023 Trading Statement:        28 April 2023

Q2 2023 Interim Report:        22 August 2023

Q3 2023 Trading Statement:        1 November 2023

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 15 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Attachment


