    GREENH   DK0061540341

GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S

(GREENH)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:48 2023-06-20 am EDT
11.10 DKK   +5.71%
03:16p21/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Major shareholder announcement
GL
11:21a20/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
06/1319/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Rights issue announcement
GL
21/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Major shareholder announcement

06/20/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
Company announcement 21/2023

Major shareholder announcement

Kolding, Denmark, 20 June 2023 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to section 55 of the Danish Companies Act and section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act:

Purchase of subscription rights in return for a corresponding reduction in shares and voting rights, so that ATP will have an unchanged share of ownership after completion of the capital increase.

ATP has reduced its holding of shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S. Proceeds from the sale of shares have been used for a corresponding purchase of subscription rights to subscribe for shares in the Company as part of current capital increase process.

After completion of the capital increase process, ATP will have a share of ownership of at least 5.99%, corresponding to the share of ownership on 14 June, which is the day before the subscription rights lapsed.

The primary purpose of the exchange is to contribute to securing largest possible proceeds from the capital increase.

From 16 June, ATP owns 4.88% of the shares and voting rights corresponding to 4,073,000 shares at a nominal value of DKK 1.00 each.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 140 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2023 -349 M -51,1 M -51,1 M
Net cash 2023 51,6 M 7,55 M 7,55 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 926 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 95,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,50 DKK
Average target price 21,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Koks Andreassen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Vesterbæk Chief Financial Officer
Christian Clausen Chairman
Kasper Tipsmark Therkildsen Chief Technology Officer
Troels Hornsved Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S96.76%129
KEYENCE CORPORATION36.31%119 839
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.79%99 653
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.86%76 236
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.00%49 955
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)15.66%42 178
