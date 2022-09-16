Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GREENH   DK0061540341

GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S

(GREENH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:11 2022-09-16 am EDT
15.75 DKK   -0.82%
05:09aEU needs to cut energy use, boost supply - Michel
RE
04:46aFrance's Technip Energies Lands Contract To Build Green Hydrogen Plant In Australia
MT
01:24aFrench Utility Engie to Start Construction of $58 Million Australian Hydrogen Plant in November
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU needs to cut energy use, boost supply - Michel

09/16/2022 | 05:09am EDT
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel on Friday said the EU needs to go beyond its current plans to tackle the energy crisis to make sure people can afford their energy bills.

"It's good proposals, but more will be needed," Michel told reporters, referring to the EU's plans to bring down energy prices for the bloc's citizens and businesses.

"On prices, there is a proposal on the table... it is good but is it enough? I don't think so, I think it's important to accelerate in terms of the electricity market," he said, while highlighting the need to rework pricing mechanisms.

The EU executive has proposed raising more than 140 billion euros ($139.4 billion) to shield consumers from soaring energy prices by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits.

EU energy ministers will discuss those proposals on Sept.30 before national leaders of the 27 EU member countries meet a week later on the matter.

Michel, who chairs talks of the 27 national EU leaders, said the bloc needed to cut energy consumption as well as increase supply, a topic he discussed recently with Algeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

While he sealed no specific agreements, he said potential enhanced cooperation included increased energy supplies from Algeria to Spain, EU investment in upgrading gas links between Algeria and Italy, as well as a cable to carry electricity.

In Qatar, Michel said he discussed rerouting to Europe in the short term some LNG supplies earmarked for Asia.

He added that Saudi Arabia offered to have the EU invest in its plans to develop green hydrogen, while the United Arab Emirates proposed investment in its renewable projects.

"What they want to know is if we are ready to accept long-term contracts," Michel said. ($1 = 1.0042 euros) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Bart Meijer; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,5 M 3,70 M 3,70 M
Net income 2022 -256 M -34,4 M -34,4 M
Net cash 2022 222 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 321 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 39,9x
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S
Duration : Period :
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,88 DKK
Average target price 15,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Koks Andreassen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Vesterbæk Chief Financial Officer
Christian Clausen Chairman
Kasper Tipsmark Therkildsen Chief Technology Officer
Troels Hornsved Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S-53.77%177
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.79%88 659
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.71%69 856
EATON CORPORATION PLC-17.20%56 997
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.39%48 664
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.40%36 797