Italy's De Nora seeks valuation of up to $3.45 billion euros in IPO

The Italian company, which was founded in 1923 and makes components to produce green hydrogen, added it plans to offer 17.4% of its shares post capital increase in the IPO, which is set to run from June 22 to the end of the month.

SQ Invest, entirely owned by ERG's controlling shareholder - the Garrone family - will act as cornerstone investor in the offer, De Nora said in a statement.

Both SQ Invest and 7-Industries Holding BV, an investor specialising in family-run, high-tech industrial companies, will commit to buying shares for up to 100 million euros each in the offer.

De Nora's flotation will be the first major IPO in Milan since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The company reported a revenue of 616 million euros in 2021 with a core profit of 127 million euros.

($1 = 0.9503 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)