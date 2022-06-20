Log in
    GREENH   DK0061540341

GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S

(GREENH)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-06-17 am EDT
15.74 DKK   +0.13%
01:43aPTC India Signs MoU with Greenstat Hydrogen India for Green Hydrogen Solutions
MT
12:24aLhyfe's IPO Stabilization Agent Partially Exercises Overallotment Option
MT
06/17Thyssenkrupp Postpones IPO for Electrolyzer Manufacturing Business
MT
Italy's De Nora seeks valuation of up to $3.45 billion euros in IPO

06/20/2022 | 02:08am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) -Industrie De Nora on Monday said it had set a price range of between 13.50 and 16.50 euros per share for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Milan stock exchange, valuing the group up to 3.28 billion euros ($3.45 billion) post-capital increase.

The Italian company, which was founded in 1923 and makes components to produce green hydrogen, added it plans to offer 17.4% of its shares post capital increase in the IPO, which is set to run from June 22 to the end of the month.

SQ Invest, entirely owned by ERG's controlling shareholder - the Garrone family - will act as cornerstone investor in the offer, De Nora said in a statement.

Both SQ Invest and 7-Industries Holding BV, an investor specialising in family-run, high-tech industrial companies, will commit to buying shares for up to 100 million euros each in the offer.

De Nora's flotation will be the first major IPO in Milan since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The company reported a revenue of 616 million euros in 2021 with a core profit of 127 million euros.

($1 = 0.9503 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 88,8 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2022 -283 M -39,8 M -39,8 M
Net cash 2022 189 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 290 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 80,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,74 DKK
Average target price 30,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Koks Andreassen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Vesterbæk Chief Financial Officer
Thyge Boserup Chairman
Kasper Tipsmark Therkildsen Chief Technology Officer
Troels Hornsved Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S-54.18%182
KEYENCE CORPORATION-36.26%82 660
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.87%67 258
EATON CORPORATION PLC-27.37%50 082
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.40%46 710
NIDEC CORPORATION-40.24%34 542