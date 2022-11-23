Green Impact Partners : 2022 Q2 MD&A

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 August 23, 2022

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is prepared as of August 23, 2022 and provides information concerning the financial condition and results of operations of Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP" or the "Company"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the consolidated financial statements as at and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These consolidated financial statements and additional information relating to GIP are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The comparative figures represent the financial position and the results from operations of the Clean Energy Assets as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020, as defined and described in Note 2 of the Company's consolidated financial statements. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GIP". Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts presented herein are in thousands of Canadian dollars. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Certain information and statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking information, including the Company's plans, prospects and opportunities, expectations regarding revenue and EBITDA, the anticipated production and performance in relation to the Company's projects, the expected timing of project construction, milestones and operations, the costs associated with the Company's projects and funding of such costs, including the potential divestiture of a minority interest in one or more of the Company's projects, the anticipated costs associated with capital spending, expectations for the Company's future operations, including the generation of free cash flow and increases in share-based compensation, expectations concerning the nature and timing of growth, expectations respecting competitive position, anticipated supply and demand for the Company's products and services, expectations concerning the financing of future business activities, the negotiation of contracts, the expected benefits of entering into financial hedging contracts, anticipated acquisitions and divestitures, the anticipated carbon impacts associated with the Company's projects and statements as to future economic and operating conditions. Readers should review the cautionary statement respecting forward-looking information that appears below. The information and statements contained in this MD&A that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements (often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "expect", "may", "anticipate" or "will" and similar expressions) may include plans, expectations, opinions, or guidance that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions, expectations and estimates of management as at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors are set forth under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information concerning the nature and timing of growth is based on the current budget of the Company (which is subject to change), factors that affected the historical growth of the Company, 2 Q1 2022 MD&A

including sources of historic growth opportunities, in addition to our ability to successfully complete our projects and negotiate contracts, expectations relating to future economic, regulatory and operating conditions and adequate access to funding for our projects and ongoing operations. Forward-looking information concerning the current and future competitive position of the Company's business and partnership relationships is based upon the current competitive environment in which the Company operates, management expectations relating to future economic and operating conditions, current and announced build programs, and the expansion plans of other organizations. Forward-looking information concerning the financing of future business activities is based upon the financing sources on which the Company and its predecessors have historically relied, prospects for obtaining potentially new financing sources, and expectations relating to future economic and operating conditions, including interest rates, supply chains, global supply and demand, energy and commodity prices. Forward-looking information concerning future economic and operating conditions is based upon historical economic and operating conditions, as well as opinions of third-party analysts reflecting anticipated economic and operating conditions. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon any of the forward-looking information set out in this MD&A. All the forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this MD&A are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Our Business GIP is a clean energy company publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. GIP's purpose is to create a more sustainable and inclusive planet by developing clean energy. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG and clean bio-energy projects with the intention of building, owning and operating a portfolio of producing facilities, and participates in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during any stage of the project lifecycle - from idea generation through to operations. GIP has a growing portfolio of RNG and clean bio-energy projects under development, representing over $2 billion in anticipated capital expenditures over the next three years. GIP is a leading developer of the cleanest transition energy and is well positioned to be a leading producer of decarbonizing energy in North America. In addition to its core focus, GIP has a current portfolio of seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities in Canada and a solids recycling business in the United States ("Water and Solids Treatment and Recycling"). The Company reports operating results for the following reportable segments: Water and Solids Treatment and Recycling - The Water and Solids Treatment and Recycling segment is currently comprised of operational and cash flowing assets in Canada and the United States that provide services to safely recycle and/or dispose of water and solids waste from third party operations as well optimizing and marketing the associated by-products.

Clean Energy Production - The Clean Energy Production segment includes both under construction development and pre-development clean energy projects located in Canada and the United States. The current portfolio of projects within this operating segment includes RNG, biofuel and hydrogen distribution. The clean energy projects within the Clean Energy Production segment are not yet operational and as such, have no associated revenue.

Operations The Water and Solids Treatment and Recycling facilities operate under a fee-for-service basis. Each of these facilities provides water and waste treatment and recycling services to multiple customers, including a mix of municipalities, governments, utilities, infrastructure, industrial, mining and energy companies in North America, depending upon the activities within the geographic region. The services are provided through area dedication agreements and state contracts, rather than volume-based commitments. Revenue and gross margin are also derived through optimizing and selling by-products associated with the waste products that are processed by the Company's facilities. Project Construction and Development Updates GreenGas Colorado The RNG project located in Weld County, Colorado in the United States (the "GreenGas Colorado Project") commenced construction in the summer of 2021 and is progressing on schedule and on budget. The GreenGas Colorado Project is being constructed on two farms in close proximity and is expected to generate greater than 360,000 million British thermal units ("MMBtu") per annum of RNG. The Company has feedstock agreements in place securing the long-term supply of organic waste. The GreenGas Colorado Project is anticipated to produce gas at full capacity in early 2023. The Company has in place a fixed-price Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contract for the GreenGas Colorado Project. As at June 30, 2022, $52.2 million (USD$45.2 million) has been invested by GIP in the construction of this facility. All ground works are complete, including foundations, piping and wires, with treatment tank construction more than 90% complete. Commissioning is anticipated to commence in late summer 2022. The total capital cost, including soft costs and fees associated with debt financing, is approximately $92.0 million. In December 2021, the GreenGas Colorado Project closed its non-recourse project debt financing for $48.2 million (USD$38 million). The debt facility includes both a construction and post-construction term loan facility. The construction facility bears interest at prime + 2.75%. The term loan facility amortizes fully over six years. During the quarter, the Company entered into a fixed-rate interest rate swap to fix the floating interest rate during the six-year term loan at 7.35%. As at June 30, 2022, $28.6 million (USD$22.2 million) has been drawn to fund construction costs. Remaining cost to complete will be funded through remaining funds available under the construction debt facility, the Company's cash on hand, and availability of funds under the Company's corporate revolver. The GreenGas Colorado Project has executed a 10-year offtake agreement with an A- rated counterparty to sell 100% of its RNG generation. The offtake agreement secures delivery of the GreenGas Colorado Project's RNG into the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard ("LCFS") and Renewable Identification Number ("RIN") markets. The Company's production and associated revenue is based on merchant pricing in these markets, less certain charges under the offtake agreement, including transportation. LCFS and RIN market pricing is a key risk for the GreenGas Colorado Project. GIP's estimates for LCFS, RIN and brown gas pricing are partially based on an independent third-party price forecast, as well as recent historical prices. The graph below illustrates the revenue and EBITDA1 that GIP would have realized for this project based on the expected generation capacity using the actual market pricing over the historical period, adjusted for charges under the offtake agreement, including transportation, as well as a comparison of this historical data to the Company's estimates for its first ten years of operations based on an independent third-party price forecast prepared in January 2022: 4 Q1 2022 MD&A