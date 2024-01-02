Official GREEN IMPACT PARTNERS INC. press release

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has executed the final Purchase and Sale Agreement ("PSA") for the Investment Tax Credits ("ITCs") for GreenGas Colorado.

As previously disclosed, upon closing of the PSA, the Company would receive its contingent payment from Amber Infrastructure.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is focused on creating a more sustainable future and inclusive planet by developing clean energy. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG and clean bio-energy projects, with the intention of building, owning, and operating a portfolio of producing facilities, and participates in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during every stage of the project lifecycle - from idea generation through to operations. GIP has a portfolio of RNG growth opportunities under development and, if all were to achieve final investment decisions, would represent over $3 billion in capital expenditures over the next three years. In its pursuit of net zero earth impact, GIP is positioned to be a leading producer of decarbonizing energy in North America. GIP's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP. For more information about GIP and its projects, visit www.greenipi.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Nikolaus Kiefer

Chief Investment Officer

(236) 476-3445

investors@greenipi.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, such words as "estimates", "would", "will", "anticipates", "approximately", "expects", "believes", "explores" and similar expressions, as they relate to GIP, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain information and statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the anticipated contingent payment from Amber Infrastructure and timing thereof, and closing of the ITC transaction.

Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and the United States, industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations and/or adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced in Canada and the United States; volatility of prices for energy commodities; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by GIP; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities, in Canada and the United States; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; many of which are beyond the control of GIP; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in GIP's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and from time to time in GIP's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and except as may be expressly required by law, GIP disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Management of GIP has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this news release in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on GIP's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. GIP's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits GIP will derive therefrom.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192906