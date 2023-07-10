Investor Presentation
July 2023
investors@greenipi.com
Disclaimers
IMPORTANT - YOU MUST READ THE FOLLOWING BEFORE CONTINUING
The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Green Impact Partners Inc. (the "Company") and contains confidential information pertaining to the business, operations, assets and subsidiaries of the Company. The information contained in this document (a) is provided as at the date hereof and is subject to change without notice, (b) does not purport to contain all the information that may be necessary or desirable to fully and accurately evaluate an investment in the Company and, (c) is not to be considered as a recommendation by the Company that any person make an investment in the Company. This document is confidential and is being provided to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or forwarded or further distributed to any other person. Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this presentation in whole or in part is unauthorized. By accepting and reviewing this presentation, you acknowledge and agree (i) to maintain the confidentiality of this presentation and the information contained herein, (ii) to protect such information in the same manner you protect your own confidential information, which shall be at least a reasonable standard of care and, (iii) to not utilize any of the information contained herein except to assist with your evaluation of a potential investment in the Company. The information presented herein was prepared or obtained by the Company. Nothing contained herein is, or should be relied on as a promise or representation as to the future performance of the Company. Unless otherwise noted, all information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof and is subject to change without notice.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This presentation is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities commission or similar authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon this presentation or the merits of the securities described herein, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.
The information provided in this presentation is not intended to provide financial, tax, legal or accounting advice. Each purchaser should perform and rely on its own investigation and analysis of the Company and the terms of the Offering, including the merits and risks involved. Purchasers are advised to seek legal advice prior to purchasing any securities of the Company.
All references in this presentation to dollars are Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.
investors@greenipi.com TSXV: GIP
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively herein referred to as "forward-looking information"), which can often be identified by words such as "will", "may", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "project", "intend", "anticipate" and other words indicating that the information is forward-looking and includes matters that are not historical facts and that are suggestions of future outcomes. In particular, forward looking-information in this presentation includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: the expected growth of the Company; the potential valuation range following the completion of the Accretive Financing; EBITDA and/or revenue projections; future joint investment opportunities; future and ongoing business opportunities with Amber; equity value being derived; TIER fund pricing and visibility; construction timelines for Future Energy Park; construction costs and budgeting matters; the expected growth of the industry in which the Company participates; the anticipated growth pipeline of projects to be implemented by the Company; industry forecasts and landscape anticipated partnerships; monetization of the Company's strategy; anticipated growth of renewable natural gas (RNG) and potential market adoption; potential capitalization; future valuations of the Company; details of the Accretive Financing, including size thereof and use of funds. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, as such, are not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking information represents expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, but not limited to: industry specific risk factors; risk factors affecting early stage companies; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations; factors or developments which may hinder market growth; reliance on management; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; claims against the Company from third parties with respect to intellectual property rights; failure to attract and/or retain key employees; failure of the Company to implement its strategy in a cost effective manner; failure to attract and/or retain customers and to do so in a cost effective manner; changes in consumer preferences and food trends; failure to meet future capital needs; failure to secure additional debt or equity financing on acceptable terms; and other factors that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and operations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and all potential risk factors should be considered carefully.
2
Disclaimers
Events or circumstances could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements implied by the forward-looking information. In addition, even if the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in the presentation are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based on the Company's current estimates, expectations and projections, which the Company believes are reasonable as of the current date. The Company can give no assurance that these estimates, expectations and projections will prove to have been correct.
Forward-looking statements contained in this document are made of the date of this presentation and, except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Historical statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No statement in this document is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FUTURE-ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward- looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to applicable risks factors, including those set out above under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Forward-Looking Statements". The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's future valuations may differ materially from anticipated valuation profiles provided in this presentation. Such information is presented for illustrative purposes only and may not be an indication of the Company's actual financial position or results of operations.
investors@greenipi.com TSXV: GIP
THIRD PARTY INFORMATION
This presentation includes market and industry data which was obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation, or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.
Non-GAAP Measures
Throughout this presentation and in other materials disclosed by the Company, the Company uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. This presentation refers to "EBITDA", "run-rate EBITDA", "Exit EBITDA" and related terms which are non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Company's presentation of these financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The EBITDA financial measures assist the Company's management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing operating plans of the Company. The Company issues guidance on this key measures. The Company's management also believes that presenting these measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measure that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends. In addition to its use by management, the Company also believes the EBITDA meatics are widely used by securities analysts, investors, lending institutions, and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Company and other companies in its industry. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP or IFRS, see the "Summary of Non-IFRS Measures" section of the Company's most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.
3
About Us
Green Impact Partners ("GIP") intends to create a sustainable and inclusive planet, through the development of some of the world's cleanest energy, with a near term focus on developing renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects throughout North America
•
•
•
•
Focused on net zero earth impact energy to facilitate growing global demand while reducing the current environmental impact of today's society
Offer project developers the unique opportunity to partner in the development of a biofuels project at any or all the project lifecycle stages
Developing and attracting the best people
Each stakeholder has different needs and desires -
GIP is committed to truly understanding our stakeholders and our communities
British
Columbia
Victoria
WA
OR
NV
CA
Hawaii
Alberta Saskatchewan
EdmontonMB
Calgary
ON
NB
Toronto
ID
WI
NY
NE
Iowa
Head Office
IN
Denver
Regional Office
UT
Colorado
NC
RNG Project
Current Operating Regions
FL
Development Opportunity
investors@greenipi.com TSXV: GIP
4
$545 Million Accretive Financing Partnership
Completion of Accretive $545 Million Financing
- Total investment represents up to $545 million for up to a 50% project-level equity interest in GreenGas Colorado, Iowa RNG and Future Energy Park
- Available excess cash of >$200 million(1) : including $30 million expected on financial close of FEP; $145 million expected at COD of FEP; >$25 million GreenGas Colorado net sale proceeds ($59 million less transaction costs and taxes); plus ~$30 million additional upside on GreenGas Colorado ITC Sale
Driving over $1 Billion Equity Value (2)
- $100 million dollar initial equity raise has been deployed to drive over $1 billion in equity value post Strategic Partnership announcement, excluding the current operating business, excess cash, and >$2 billion of additional projects in GIP's controlled portfolio
Fully Funded for >$225MM Run-Rate EBITDA
- Following accretive Strategic Partnership financing, GIP is fully funded to over $225 million in EBITDA exiting 2025
Future Joint Investment Opportunities
- GIP and Amber to continue to partner on future opportunities over the next two years (ROFO) under similar terms, if the parties mutually agree to investment terms
investors@greenipi.com TSXV: GIP
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Green Impact Partners Inc. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 20:17:48 UTC.