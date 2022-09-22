Green Impact Partners : Investor Presentation – September 2022
09/22/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Investor Presentation
September 2022
Disclosures and Disclaimers
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the result, timing, opportunities, projects and prospects associated with the business (the "Business") of Green Impact Partners Inc. and Green Impact Partners Operating Corp. (collectively, "GIP"), the outcome of the described subscription receipt offering, projected revenues, EBITDA, EBITDA CAGR, returns on capital deployed, the future growth in demand for RNG, hydrogen, water recycling and solid recycling, expected financial profile of the described projects, the effect of the Transaction, RTO and restructuring of our business, capital expenditures planned or required in connection with the Business, future of our development projects, capital structure of GIP, timing for launch, delivery and completion of milestones related to the projects and the Business referenced herein, the demand for our products and services, the future success of our business and projects, investment in new projects and otherwise, cash and capital requirements, intentions of partners and potential customers, the performance and competitiveness of our projects and services, prospective members of management, our board of directors and number and characteristics of employees of the Business, future market opportunities, the terms and timing of future agreements as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on both the views of management and assumptions that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks and assumptions related to our revenue growth, profit margin, timing for and results of launch of projects, operating results, ability to finance projects, industry and products, the general economy, conditions of and access to the capital and debt markets, governmental policies, regulation and approvals, technology innovations, operating expenses, the availability and price of RNG and hydrogen, global government stimulus packages, the acceptance of and shift to RNG and hydrogen, the development of competing technologies, our ability to adequately develop and deploy our projects and technology, the actions and determinations of our customers and development partners, as well as other risk factors and assumptions that may affect our actual results, performance or achievements or financial position.
Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements except as required by National Instrument 51-102. The contents of any website are not incorporated by reference herein.
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities where such offer would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions and the securities laws related thereto. No offer will be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.
This presentation contains certain financial outlook information and related financial projections for the Business based on a number of assumptions. Such financial outlook information is provided solely to allow readers to better model potential opportunities available to GIP and estimate financial performance of various business segments and may not be appropriate for any other purpose and should not be relied upon.
Investment Highlights
$3 Billion Growth Pipeline
Over 15 shovel-ready, or near shovel-ready projects already in-house across North America
Fully-Integrated Platform
Initiation, development & construction leadership team has managed and executed over $30 billion of projects
Superior Risk-Adjusted Returns
Diversification of our portfolio = diversification of risk
Achieving measurable progress with
sustainable aspirations
Note: All figures on this page are in Canadian dollars (C$).
About Us
Green Impact Partners ("GIP") will create a sustainable and inclusive planet, through the development of the world's cleanest energy, with a near term focus on developing renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects throughout North America
Focused on Net Zero Earth Impact energy to facilitate growing global demand while reducing the current environmental
impact of today's society
Offer project developers the unique opportunity to partner in the development of an RNG project at any or all the project lifecycle stages
Developing and attracting the best people
Each stakeholder has different needs and desires -
GIP is committed to truly understanding our stakeholders and our communities
British
Alberta
Columbia
Saskatchewan
Edmonton
Calgary
Vancouver
Victoria
WA
OR
ID
NVUT Denver
Colorado
CA
Hawaii
MB
ON
NB
TORONTO
WINY
Iowa
Head Office
NE
IN
Regional Office
NC
RNG Project
Current Operating Regions
Development Opportunity
What is Carbon Intensity (CI)?
Range of Carbon Intensity by Source
Measurement of carbon dioxide escaping into the atmosphere, relative to the energy intensity of a specific activity
Typical RNG project has a negative CI score
indicating that through the entire life cycle of the project, more emissions are removed than released
5
