  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Green Leader Holdings Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    61   BMG4165P1187

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(61)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/19 01:15:35 am EDT
0.1600 HKD   +10.34%
12:54aGREEN LEADER : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
03/25Green Leader Holdings Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Green Leader Holdings Group Limited Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Green Leader : EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING

04/19/2022 | 12:54am EDT
[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]
EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING 19/04/2022 12:46 Link SEHK htm 00061 GREEN LEADER
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT 19/04/2022 12:45 Link SEHK pdf 00486 RUSAL
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 19/04/2022 12:29 Link SEHK htm 03969 CHINA CRSC
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULES 13.09(2)(a) AND 13.10 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING 19/04/2022 12:28 Link SEHK pdf 00061 GREEN LEADER
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED 19/04/2022 12:25 Link SEHK pdf 00142 FIRST PACIFIC
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 19/04/2022 12:25 Link SEHK htm 03969 CHINA CRSC
RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY 19/04/2022 12:19 Link SEHK pdf 03969 CHINA CRSC
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022 AT 4:00 P.M. AT BOARDROOM 6, M/F, RENAISSANCE HONG KONG HARBOUR VIEW HOTEL, 1 HARBOUR ROAD, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF 19/04/2022 12:15 Link SEHK pdf 00175 GEELY AUTO
Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Shareholders 19/04/2022 12:15 Link SEHK pdf 00772 CHINA LIT
Annual Report 2021 19/04/2022 12:14 Link SEHK pdf 02380 CHINA POWER
Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form 19/04/2022 12:13 Link SEHK pdf 00175 GEELY AUTO
SALE AND LEASE BACK OF TELECOM TOWERS AND RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE BY SUBSIDIARIES OF PLDT INC. 19/04/2022 12:13 Link SEHK pdf 00142 FIRST PACIFIC
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REMITTANCE OF FUNDS IN RELATION TO REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING US$200,000,000 11.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 19/04/2022 12:12 Link SEHK pdf 02019 DEXIN CHINA
Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders and Request Form 19/04/2022 12:11 Link SEHK pdf 00175 GEELY AUTO
Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders 19/04/2022 12:11 Link SEHK pdf 00772 CHINA LIT
Disclosure filed by PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a major operating associate of First Pacific Company Limited, with the Philippine Stock Exchange, in relation to the SEC Form 17-C and PLDT's press release relating to the sale and leaseback of telecom towers and related infrastructure by subsidiaries of PLDT. 19/04/2022 12:10 Link SEHK pdf 00142 FIRST PACIFIC
Publication of the Offering Circular - Haitong UT Brilliant Limited - U.S.$1,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. 19/04/2022 12:10 Link SEHK pdf 01905 HAITONG UT
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO ESPORTS BUSINESS 19/04/2022 12:10 Link SEHK pdf 00776 IMPERIUM TEC GP
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 19/04/2022 12:09 Link SEHK pdf 03318 CHINA BOTON
Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form 19/04/2022 12:09 Link SEHK pdf 00175 GEELY AUTO

Disclaimer

Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 04:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 304 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2020 -312 M -39,8 M -39,8 M
Net Debt 2020 4 820 M 615 M 615 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76,3 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,15x
EV / Sales 2020 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 236
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Green Leader Holdings Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nam Tse Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kin Cheong Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Tian Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Dong Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
San Huo Zhang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED16.94%10
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED43.87%91 638
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED40.08%26 704
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED67.74%24 050
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED63.56%18 131
COAL INDIA LIMITED27.76%15 067