Green Leader : EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING

|
[title]
|
[date]
|
[link]
|
[market]
|
[doc type]
|
[stock code]
|
[stock name]
|
EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING
|
19/04/2022 12:46
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
00061
|
GREEN LEADER
|
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
19/04/2022 12:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00486
|
RUSAL
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
19/04/2022 12:29
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
03969
|
CHINA CRSC
|
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULES 13.09(2)(a) AND 13.10 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
|
19/04/2022 12:28
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00061
|
GREEN LEADER
|
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED
|
19/04/2022 12:25
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00142
|
FIRST PACIFIC
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
19/04/2022 12:25
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
03969
|
CHINA CRSC
|
RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY
|
19/04/2022 12:19
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
03969
|
CHINA CRSC
|
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022 AT 4:00 P.M. AT BOARDROOM 6, M/F, RENAISSANCE HONG KONG HARBOUR VIEW HOTEL, 1 HARBOUR ROAD, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF
|
19/04/2022 12:15
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00175
|
GEELY AUTO
|
Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Shareholders
|
19/04/2022 12:15
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00772
|
CHINA LIT
|
Annual Report 2021
|
19/04/2022 12:14
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02380
|
CHINA POWER
|
Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form
|
19/04/2022 12:13
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00175
|
GEELY AUTO
|
SALE AND LEASE BACK OF TELECOM TOWERS AND RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE BY SUBSIDIARIES OF PLDT INC.
|
19/04/2022 12:13
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00142
|
FIRST PACIFIC
|
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REMITTANCE OF FUNDS IN RELATION TO REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING US$200,000,000 11.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
|
19/04/2022 12:12
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02019
|
DEXIN CHINA
|
Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders and Request Form
|
19/04/2022 12:11
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00175
|
GEELY AUTO
|
Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders
|
19/04/2022 12:11
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00772
|
CHINA LIT
|
Disclosure filed by PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a major operating associate of First Pacific Company Limited, with the Philippine Stock Exchange, in relation to the SEC Form 17-C and PLDT's press release relating to the sale and leaseback of telecom towers and related infrastructure by subsidiaries of PLDT.
|
19/04/2022 12:10
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00142
|
FIRST PACIFIC
|
Publication of the Offering Circular - Haitong UT Brilliant Limited - U.S.$1,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.
|
19/04/2022 12:10
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01905
|
HAITONG UT
|
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO ESPORTS BUSINESS
|
19/04/2022 12:10
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00776
|
IMPERIUM TEC GP
|
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
19/04/2022 12:09
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
03318
|
CHINA BOTON
|
Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form
|
19/04/2022 12:09
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00175
|
GEELY AUTO