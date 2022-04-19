Green Leader : EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

EXCHANGE NOTICE - RESUMPTION OF TRADING 19/04/2022 12:46 Link SEHK htm 00061 GREEN LEADER

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT 19/04/2022 12:45 Link SEHK pdf 00486 RUSAL

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 19/04/2022 12:29 Link SEHK htm 03969 CHINA CRSC

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULES 13.09(2)(a) AND 13.10 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING 19/04/2022 12:28 Link SEHK pdf 00061 GREEN LEADER

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED 19/04/2022 12:25 Link SEHK pdf 00142 FIRST PACIFIC

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 19/04/2022 12:25 Link SEHK htm 03969 CHINA CRSC

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY 19/04/2022 12:19 Link SEHK pdf 03969 CHINA CRSC

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022 AT 4:00 P.M. AT BOARDROOM 6, M/F, RENAISSANCE HONG KONG HARBOUR VIEW HOTEL, 1 HARBOUR ROAD, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF 19/04/2022 12:15 Link SEHK pdf 00175 GEELY AUTO

Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Shareholders 19/04/2022 12:15 Link SEHK pdf 00772 CHINA LIT

Annual Report 2021 19/04/2022 12:14 Link SEHK pdf 02380 CHINA POWER

Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form 19/04/2022 12:13 Link SEHK pdf 00175 GEELY AUTO

SALE AND LEASE BACK OF TELECOM TOWERS AND RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE BY SUBSIDIARIES OF PLDT INC. 19/04/2022 12:13 Link SEHK pdf 00142 FIRST PACIFIC

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REMITTANCE OF FUNDS IN RELATION TO REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING US$200,000,000 11.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 19/04/2022 12:12 Link SEHK pdf 02019 DEXIN CHINA

Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders and Request Form 19/04/2022 12:11 Link SEHK pdf 00175 GEELY AUTO

Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders 19/04/2022 12:11 Link SEHK pdf 00772 CHINA LIT

Disclosure filed by PLDT Inc. ("PLDT"), a major operating associate of First Pacific Company Limited, with the Philippine Stock Exchange, in relation to the SEC Form 17-C and PLDT's press release relating to the sale and leaseback of telecom towers and related infrastructure by subsidiaries of PLDT. 19/04/2022 12:10 Link SEHK pdf 00142 FIRST PACIFIC

Publication of the Offering Circular - Haitong UT Brilliant Limited - U.S.$1,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. 19/04/2022 12:10 Link SEHK pdf 01905 HAITONG UT

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO ESPORTS BUSINESS 19/04/2022 12:10 Link SEHK pdf 00776 IMPERIUM TEC GP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 19/04/2022 12:09 Link SEHK pdf 03318 CHINA BOTON