Green Leader : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

綠領控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 61)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Green Leader Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") in respect of discloseable transaction relating to investment in a coal mining company involving issue of consideration shares under specific mandate dated 25 May 2020, 15 June 2020, 29 June 2020 and 29 July 2020 (the "Announcements") respectively. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Circular containing, among other things, details of the Acquisition and other information as required under the Listing Rules, together with a notice convening the special general meeting of the Company, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 29 August 2020.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is currently expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 29 September 2020.

