GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

(61)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28
0.214 HKD   -3.60%
GREEN LEADER : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
GREEN LEADER : Adjustments to exercise price and number of shares of share options
PU
GREEN LEADER : Supplemental announcement
PU
Green Leader : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

08/31/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

綠領控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 61)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Green Leader Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") in respect of discloseable transaction relating to investment in a coal mining company involving issue of consideration shares under specific mandate dated 25 May 2020, 15 June 2020, 29 June 2020 and 29 July 2020 (the "Announcements") respectively. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Circular containing, among other things, details of the Acquisition and other information as required under the Listing Rules, together with a notice convening the special general meeting of the Company, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 29 August 2020.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is currently expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 29 September 2020.

By the order of the Board

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited

Mr. Tse Michael Nam

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Sanhuo

Mr. Tse Michael Nam (Chief Executive Officer)

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Ho Kin Cheong Kelvin

Mr. Tian Hong

Disclaimer

Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 04:04:04 UTC
