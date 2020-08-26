Green Leader : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
綠領控股集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 61)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to the annual report of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") (the "2019 Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Annual Report.
Further to the information disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide to the Shareholders and the potential investors with the following additional information in relation to the use of proceeds from the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Placing") and the Share Option Scheme.
THE USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACING
Up to 31 December 2019, the Group has fully utilised the net proceeds of approximately HK$58,170,000 from the Placing as follows:
Original allocation as stated
in the announcements dated
Use of proceeds
14 December 2018 and
Amount utilised up to
9 January 2019
31 December 2019
approximately HK$40,000,000 for
approximately HK$40,000,000 of
the repayment of indebtedness of
the net proceeds has been utilised
the Group
for the repayment of indebtedness
of the Group
remaining balance of
approximately HK$18,170,000 of
approximately HK$18,170,000 for
the remaining balance of net
the business development of the
proceeds has been utilised
Group in Cambodia and general
for the business development in
working capital purposes
Cambodia and general working
capital purposes, mainly towards
the property, plant and equipment,
administrative and operating
expenses and other payments
Total
HK$58,170,000
HK$58,170,000
As disclosed above, as at 31 December 2019, all the proceeds from the Placing have been utilised as intended and there is no material change between the intended use of proceeds and the actual use of proceeds.
SHARE OPTION SCHEME
The following table discloses the movements in the Company's outstanding share options during the year ended 31 December 2019.
Outstanding
Number of share options
Outstanding
at
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
at
Share
1 January
during
during
during
during
31 December
options type
2019
the period
the period
the period
the period
2019
Directors and chief
executive
-
-
-
-
Mr. Zhang Sauhuo
2015
1,600,000
1,600,000
Mr. Tse Michael Nam
2015
6,000,000
-
-
-
-
6,000,000
2017
- A
72,967,400
-
-
-
-
72,967,400
Mr. Leung Po Wing
2015
1,000,000
-
-
-
(1,000,000)
-
Ms. Leung Yin Fai
2015
1,000,000
-
-
-
-
1,000,000
Mr. Zhou Chengjian
2015
1,000,000
-
-
-
(1,000,000)
-
Mr. Zhou Chunsheng
2015
1,000,000
-
-
-
(1,000,000)
-
Total directors and
-
-
-
chief executive
84,567,400
(3,000,000)
81,567,400
Employees
2015
25,300,000
-
-
(900,000)
24,400,000
2019
-
450,500,000
-
-
-
450,500,000
Total employees
25,300,000
450,500,000
-
-
(900,000)
474,900,000
Other grantees
2015
9,000,000
-
-
-
-
9,000,000
2017
- B
58,373,970
-
-
-
-
58,373,970
2018
20,000,000
-
-
-
-
20,000,000
2019
-
279,500,000
-
-
-
279,500,000
Total other grantees
87,373,970
279,500,000
-
-
-
366,873,970
Total
197,241,370
730,000,000
-
-
(3,900,000)
923,341,370
Exercisable at the end
-
of the period
Details of specific categories of share options are as follows:
Closing Price
before the
Share
grant date
Exercise price
options type
Date of grant
(adjusted)
Exercise period
(adjusted)
HK$
HK$
2015
14
July 2015
1.310
14
July 2015 to
1.5000
13 July 2025
2017 - A
29
May 2017
0.360
29
May 2017 to
0.3520
28 May 2027
2017 - B
2 November 2017
0.380
2 November 2017 to
0.0368
1 November 2027
2018
24
May 2018
0.280
24
May 2018 to
0.3500
23 May 2028
2019
17
January 2019
0.054
17
January 2019 to
0.0544
16 January 2029
The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.
By the order of the Board of
Green Leader Holdings Group Limited
Mr. Tse Michael Nam
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 26 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:
