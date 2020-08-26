Green Leader : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

綠領控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 61)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the annual report of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") (the "2019 Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

Further to the information disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide to the Shareholders and the potential investors with the following additional information in relation to the use of proceeds from the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Placing") and the Share Option Scheme.

THE USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACING

Up to 31 December 2019, the Group has fully utilised the net proceeds of approximately HK$58,170,000 from the Placing as follows: