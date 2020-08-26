Log in
Green Leader : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

08/26/2020 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREEN LEADER HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

綠領控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 61)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the annual report of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") (the "2019 Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

Further to the information disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the Company would like to provide to the Shareholders and the potential investors with the following additional information in relation to the use of proceeds from the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Placing") and the Share Option Scheme.

THE USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PLACING

Up to 31 December 2019, the Group has fully utilised the net proceeds of approximately HK$58,170,000 from the Placing as follows:

Original allocation as stated

in the announcements dated

Use of proceeds

14 December 2018 and

Amount utilised up to

9 January 2019

31 December 2019

approximately HK$40,000,000 for

approximately HK$40,000,000 of

the repayment of indebtedness of

the net proceeds has been utilised

the Group

for the repayment of indebtedness

of the Group

remaining balance of

approximately HK$18,170,000 of

approximately HK$18,170,000 for

the remaining balance of net

the business development of the

proceeds has been utilised

Group in Cambodia and general

for the business development in

working capital purposes

Cambodia and general working

capital purposes, mainly towards

the property, plant and equipment,

administrative and operating

expenses and other payments

Total

HK$58,170,000

HK$58,170,000

- 1 -

As disclosed above, as at 31 December 2019, all the proceeds from the Placing have been utilised as intended and there is no material change between the intended use of proceeds and the actual use of proceeds.

SHARE OPTION SCHEME

The following table discloses the movements in the Company's outstanding share options during the year ended 31 December 2019.

Outstanding

Number of share options

Outstanding

at

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

at

Share

1 January

during

during

during

during

31 December

options type

2019

the period

the period

the period

the period

2019

Directors and chief

executive

-

-

-

-

Mr. Zhang Sauhuo

2015

1,600,000

1,600,000

Mr. Tse Michael Nam

2015

6,000,000

-

-

-

-

6,000,000

2017

- A

72,967,400

-

-

-

-

72,967,400

Mr. Leung Po Wing

2015

1,000,000

-

-

-

(1,000,000)

-

Ms. Leung Yin Fai

2015

1,000,000

-

-

-

-

1,000,000

Mr. Zhou Chengjian

2015

1,000,000

-

-

-

(1,000,000)

-

Mr. Zhou Chunsheng

2015

1,000,000

-

-

-

(1,000,000)

-

Total directors and

-

-

-

chief executive

84,567,400

(3,000,000)

81,567,400

Employees

2015

25,300,000

-

-

(900,000)

24,400,000

2019

-

450,500,000

-

-

-

450,500,000

Total employees

25,300,000

450,500,000

-

-

(900,000)

474,900,000

Other grantees

2015

9,000,000

-

-

-

-

9,000,000

2017

- B

58,373,970

-

-

-

-

58,373,970

2018

20,000,000

-

-

-

-

20,000,000

2019

-

279,500,000

-

-

-

279,500,000

Total other grantees

87,373,970

279,500,000

-

-

-

366,873,970

Total

197,241,370

730,000,000

-

-

(3,900,000)

923,341,370

Exercisable at the end

-

of the period

- 2 -

Details of specific categories of share options are as follows:

Closing Price

before the

Share

grant date

Exercise price

options type

Date of grant

(adjusted)

Exercise period

(adjusted)

HK$

HK$

2015

14

July 2015

1.310

14

July 2015 to

1.5000

13 July 2025

2017 - A

29

May 2017

0.360

29

May 2017 to

0.3520

28 May 2027

2017 - B

2 November 2017

0.380

2 November 2017 to

0.0368

1 November 2027

2018

24

May 2018

0.280

24

May 2018 to

0.3500

23 May 2028

2019

17

January 2019

0.054

17

January 2019 to

0.0544

16 January 2029

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By the order of the Board of

Green Leader Holdings Group Limited

Mr. Tse Michael Nam

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhang Sanhuo

Mr. Tse Michael Nam (Chief Executive Officer)

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Ho Kin Cheong Kelvin

Mr. Tian Hong

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:46:04 UTC
