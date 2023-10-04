(Alliance News) - Green Oleo Spa announced Wednesday that CEO Francesco Buzzella has bought 40,500 shares in the company.

In a first transaction, 33,000 shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.0791 for a total consideration of EUR35,610.30 per share.

In a second transaction, Buzzella bought back 7,500 shares at EUR1.0220 each for a total of EUR7,665.

Green Oleo closed Wednesday up 1.9 percent to EUR1.05 per share.

