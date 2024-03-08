Published On: March 8, 2024 Categories: News and Releases

Green Oleo - Technology and Sustainability at the InFabbrica Brembo Conference

Lawyer Beatrice Buzzella, President and CEO of Green Oleo, one of the leading European companies in the field of fine oleochemicals from renewable and biodegradable sources, was invited to participate in the round table during the conference on Sustainable Innovation organised by Unicredit Wealth Management, with the collaboration of AIDAF (Italian Association of Family Businesses) and Bocconi University. The event, which took place as part of the InFabbrica initiative, was held in Brembo, at Kilometro Rosso, one of leading European innovation districts located in Bergamo

The initiative

This initiative is an important opportunity to examine the crucial role of technology and skills within family businesses, with a particular focus on sustainable innovation in green chemistry. Thanks to her experience in the field, lawyer Beatrice Buzzella provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities related to this specific area. Oleochemistry contributes increasingly significantly to the sustainable transformation of natural resources, while the circular economy plays a key role in reducing dependence on non-renewable sources. Green Oleo is firmly committed to promoting sustainability, considering technology as an essential asset for growth and development.