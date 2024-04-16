Cremona (CR), 15 April 2024

GREEN OLEO (GRN:IM), a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and one of Europe's leading producers of fine oleochemicals from renewable and biodegradable sources, announces its participation at the in-cosmetics Global tradeshow.

The trade fair, one of the most prestigious in the world, is a reference point for experts in the cosmetics field, being entirely dedicated to the ingredients and raw materials used in this sector. By attracting experts and professionals from the fields of ingredients, fragrances, laboratory equipment, testing and advanced solutions, the trade fair is aligned with the latest global industry trends and innovations.

GREEN OLEO will be in Paris, at booth n° 1V20, to present its innovative GreenCos® product line. This emollient range mainly from the olive supply chain enhances Made in Italy ingredients with a short supply chain, granting not only quality, but also traceability and sustainability, with an extremely low carbon footprint compared to other vegetable emollients, offering a solid alternative to ingredients sourced in Asia.

in-cosmetics® Global offers not only the opportunity to explore the latest trends in the cosmetics industry, but also an ideal environment to network and start new partnerships. This event will also allow GREEN OLEO to raise awareness of the quality of its personal care, cosmetics and skincare products.

Alessandro Viano, Commercial Director at GREEN OLEO commented:" Exhibiting at in-cosmetics® Global is a great opportunity to better understand industry trends and get an insight into market feedback to sustainable and low carbon footprint cosmetics ingredients. This expo is an extraordinary opportunity to engage directly with professionals in the business and to keep offering products that not only meet the needs of the market, but also contribute to environmental sustainability."

GREEN OLEO (GRN:IM - ISIN IT0005549768) è uno dei principali produttori europei di oleochimica fine da fonti rinnovabili e biodegradabili, con sede a Cremona, costituita nel 2012 nel contesto dell'acquisto da parte della Famiglia Buzzella dell'intero capitale della Società, mediante conferimento di un ramo di azienda, storicamente attivo sin dal 1925 nella produzione oleochimica e precedentemente di proprietà di Croda Cremona S.r.l.. La Società utilizza materie prime del territorio, quali i by products delle lavorazioni dell'industria alimentare (olii acidi prevalentemente da ulivo e grasso animale), che vengono sottoposte a processi chimici interni quali a titolo esemplificativo la scissione, distillazione, separazione, il frazionamento e l'idrogenazione, per ottenere molteplici prodotti oleochimici quali acidi grassi distillati a diverse matrici in funzione del grasso di partenza, acidi stearici (stearine), acido oleico, glicerine, derivati degli acidi grassi (saponi), esteri. La Società opera nello Stabilimento di Cremona, in una superficie di 64.000 mq (di cui circa 20.000 mq coperti) dove sono impiegate 75 risorse, con una capacità produttiva annua di 65.000 tonnellate di cui 50.000 di acidi grassi e glicerine e 15.000 di esteri. I clienti della Società sono realtà industriali operanti in molteplici settori quali detergenza, elastomeri, candele, vernici, gomma e pneumatici, personal care e cosmesi, che attraverso ulteriori lavorazioni specifiche per il settore di destinazione realizzano i prodotti finali destinati al consumatore.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

GREEN OLEO | Raffaella Bianchessi | investor.relations@greenoleo.com | T +39 0372 487256

IRTOP Consulting | Maria Antonietta Pireddu | m.pireddu@irtop.com | T +39 02 45473884

EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR

INTEGRAE SIM | Piazza Castello 24, Milano | T +39 02 96846864