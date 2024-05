May 10, 2024 at 10:20 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Green Oleo Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has resolved to start a share buyback program with a maximum value of EUR800,000.

Green Oleo is flat at EUR0.94 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

