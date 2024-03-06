(Alliance News) - Green Oleo Spa on Wednesday announced that it has carried out a pilot production of cosmetic formulations based on ingredients derived from the olive tree supply chain, accompanied by stability studies of the developed formulas aimed at demonstrating their reliability and performance over time.

Green Oleo made use of the expertise of a prestigious Italian cosmetic laboratory, authoritative and independent, a recognized leader in the development of skin care, toiletry, hair care and decorative formulations.

Beatrice Buzzella - CEO of Green Oleo - commented, "Thanks to the specialized advice of our partner we are able to take an important step forward in our strategy to penetrate the cosmetics market, an area that, as announced during the listing, represents our main growth driver. We have drawn on top industry expertise to intercept and anticipate the needs of major brands in terms of both performance and sustainability."

"We will present our products at the important international trade fair in-cosmetics global, scheduled to take place in Paris from April 16 to 18, 2024: the event will be an opportunity to meet with industry players, for whom we will be able to develop tailor-made solutions for a wide range of cosmetic formulations ranging from emulsions to sprays and compacts," Buzzella said.

Green Oleo rises 2.6 percent to EUR1.00 per share.

