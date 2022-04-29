Log in
  5. Green Plains Inc.
    GPRE   US3932221043

GREEN PLAINS INC.

(GPRE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
29.06 USD   +3.64%
Fluid Quip Technologies Announces DCO+, New Corn Oil Separation Technology
BU
04/21Green Plains Achieves 60% Protein Concentration in Renewable Corn Oil During Month-Long Trial
MT
04/20Green Plains Achieves Breakthrough 60% Protein Concentration, Record-High Renewable Corn Oil Yield
AQ
Fluid Quip Technologies Announces DCO+, New Corn Oil Separation Technology

04/29/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT), a majority owned subsidiary of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE), today unveiled DCO+™, a new technology to achieve record-high low-carbon renewable corn oil recovery in dry grind biofuel facilities. A recent full-scale demonstration of DCO+™ at Green Plains Wood River achieved a breakthrough 1.4 pounds per bushel low-carbon renewable corn oil yield when integrated in a full MSC™ system. As a standalone system, DCO+ can achieve up to a 40% increase in overall production of corn oil. FQT will offer this valuable solution to other biofuel plants throughout the industry.

DCO+™ utilizes FQT’s patented technologies to liberate additional distillers corn oil from the fiber fraction in the distillers grains. The DCO+™ technology was born from FQT’s patented MSC™ protein separation system and is integral to the high corn oil yields those systems produce.

“This new renewable corn oil capture technology comes from years of experience operating our MSC systems and is an immediate game changer for Green Plains and for the industry,” said Michael Franko, Managing Director, Fluid Quip Technologies. “With DCO+, independent plants looking for low-cost revenue enhancing projects can take advantage of up to 40% more corn oil, a valuable low-carbon feedstock for the rapidly expanding renewable diesel industry.”

Benefits of DCO+™ include:

  • Up to 40% additional corn oil recovery
  • Thin Stillage Clarification
  • Organic acid reduction/healthier fermentation
  • Lower suspended solids in evaporator stream
  • Performance guarantees

FQT is now offering this game-changing technology package broadly to the industry.

About Fluid Quip Technologies

Fluid Quip Technologies® (FQT) provides proprietary technologies and engineering services to the biofuel and biochemical industries worldwide. FQT has commercialized multiple technologies to enhance the base corn-to-ethanol dry grind process, create new and novel alternative feed products, and supply the growing need for carbohydrate feedstocks into the biochemical market.

More information: www.fluidquiptechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
