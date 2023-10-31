Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) (“Green Plains” or the “company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to the company was $22.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to the company of $73.5 million, or ($1.27) per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Revenues were $892.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $955.0 million for the same period last year. EBITDA was $52.0 million compared with ($35.6) million for the same period in the prior year.

“During the quarter we achieved strong operating results,” said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our platform utilization was 93.9%, demonstrating our capabilities of maximizing our core operations and new technologies. Our fourth quarter outlook remains strong as margins across all of our products look favorable based on current market conditions.”

“We achieved new records in production volume and sales for our Ultra-High Protein as our capacity returned to full rate in July with Wood River coming back online, and anticipate the fourth quarter will exceed these levels,” added Becker. “We successfully executed full-scale production runs of 60% protein at one location during the quarter and have begun to ship product to customers globally into full commercial use and expect to expand in a significant way in all of our target markets in 2024.”

“We expect our first commercial-scale Clean Sugar Technology facility in Shenandoah, Iowa to be mechanically complete by the end of the year and begin commissioning in the first quarter of 2024,” added Becker. “Customer interest has been strong, and we look forward to demonstrating the true value of this initiative as we continue customer development.”

“In carbon, we have expanded and diversified our partnerships for carbon capture and storage and believe that our Nebraska plants will be at a significant early advantage beginning in 2025,” said Becker. “Our product portfolio has a significantly lower carbon intensity score than the market incumbents, from dextrose to renewable corn oil to Ultra-High Protein and we are seeing growing customer interest across the board, even before carbon capture begins. Our team continues to execute on our transformation while also focusing our efforts on maximizing production of our core portfolio to take full advantage of positive near-term fundamentals.”

Highlights and Recent Developments

  • On September 16, 2023, Green Plains and Green Plains Partners LP (“Green Plains Partners”) entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Green Plains will acquire all of the publicly held common units of Green Plains Partners not already owned by Green Plains and its affiliates, in exchange for a combination of Green Plains common stock and cash. Under the merger agreement, each outstanding common unit of Green Plains Partners that Green Plains and its affiliates do not already own will be converted into the right to receive 0.405 shares of Green Plains common stock and $2.00 in cash, plus an amount of cash equal to unpaid distributions from the end of the last quarter for which a quarterly distribution was made to the closing date, as determined in accordance with the merger agreement, without interest.

Results of Operations

Green Plains’ ethanol production segment sold 223.5 million gallons of ethanol during the third quarter of 2023, compared with 219.2 million gallons for the same period in 2022. The consolidated ethanol crush margin was $48.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with ($20.5) million for the same period in 2022. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes renewable corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs, nonethanol operating activities and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues decreased $62.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, primarily due to lower weighted average selling prices on ethanol and distillers grains, as well as lower volumes sold on distillers grains, partially offset by higher volumes sold on ethanol and renewable corn oil, as well as higher weighted average selling prices on renewable corn oil within our ethanol production segment. Revenues were also lower within our agribusiness and energy services segment as a result of decreased ethanol and distillers grains trading volumes.

Net income attributable to Green Plains increased $95.8 million and EBITDA increased $87.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to higher margins in our ethanol production segment and in our agribusiness and energy services segment. Interest expense was consistent for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared with the same period in 2022. Income tax benefit was $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared with income tax benefit of $1.9 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the valuation allowance recorded against certain deferred tax assets for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following three operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, grain, natural gas and other commodities and (3) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC.

SEGMENT OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Var.

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Var.

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

773,367

 

 

$

811,015

 

 

(4.6)%

 

$

2,195,600

 

 

$

2,309,734

 

 

(4.9)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

125,081

 

 

 

149,762

 

 

(16.5)

 

 

403,290

 

 

 

456,033

 

 

(11.6)

Partnership

 

20,145

 

 

 

20,066

 

 

0.4

 

 

61,443

 

 

 

58,820

 

 

4.5

Intersegment eliminations

 

(25,823

)

 

 

(25,866

)

 

(0.2)

 

 

(76,982

)

 

 

(75,781

)

 

1.6

 

$

892,770

 

 

$

954,977

 

 

(6.5)%

 

$

2,583,351

 

 

$

2,748,806

 

 

(6.0)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

45,007

 

 

$

(32,828

)

 

237.1%

 

$

19,347

 

 

$

(490

)

 

*%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

15,789

 

 

 

9,840

 

 

60.5

 

 

31,309

 

 

 

38,016

 

 

(17.6)

Partnership

 

20,145

 

 

 

20,066

 

 

0.4

 

 

61,443

 

 

 

58,820

 

 

4.5

Intersegment eliminations

 

530

 

 

 

1,042

 

 

(49.1)

 

 

(143

)

 

 

1,780

 

 

(108.0)

 

$

81,471

 

 

$

(1,880

)

 

*%

 

$

111,956

 

 

$

98,126

 

 

14.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

$

21,816

 

 

$

21,555

 

 

1.2%

 

$

67,179

 

 

$

59,101

 

 

13.7%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

534

 

 

 

1,280

 

 

(58.3)

 

 

1,883

 

 

 

2,214

 

 

(15.0)

Partnership

 

780

 

 

 

1,194

 

 

(34.7)

 

 

2,424

 

 

 

2,915

 

 

(16.8)

Corporate activities

 

769

 

 

 

618

 

 

24.4

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

1,783

 

 

36.0

 

$

23,899

 

 

$

24,647

 

 

(3.0%)

 

$

73,911

 

 

$

66,013

 

 

12.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production (1)

$

11,973

 

 

$

(64,121

)

 

118.7%

 

$

(77,759

)

 

$

(87,773

)

 

(11.4)%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

11,313

 

 

 

5,205

 

 

117.3

 

 

17,612

 

 

 

25,894

 

 

(32.0)

Partnership

 

11,428

 

 

 

11,993

 

 

(4.7)

 

 

34,744

 

 

 

35,906

 

 

(3.2)

Intersegment eliminations

 

530

 

 

 

1,042

 

 

(49.1)

 

 

(143

)

 

 

1,780

 

 

(108.0)

Corporate activities (2)

 

(14,070

)

 

 

(15,999

)

 

(12.1)

 

 

(52,300

)

 

 

(51,748

)

 

1.1

 

$

21,174

 

 

$

(61,880

)

 

134.2%

 

$

(77,846

)

 

$

(75,941

)

 

2.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production (1)

$

37,815

 

 

$

(42,471

)

 

189.0%

 

$

(6,201

)

 

$

(517

)

 

*%

Agribusiness and energy services

 

12,160

 

 

 

6,536

 

 

86.0

 

 

20,258

 

 

 

28,009

 

 

(27.7)

Partnership

 

12,638

 

 

 

13,270

 

 

(4.8)

 

 

38,382

 

 

 

39,275

 

 

(2.3)

Intersegment eliminations

 

530

 

 

 

1,042

 

 

(49.1)

 

 

(143

)

 

 

1,780

 

 

(108.0)

Corporate activities (2)

 

(11,165

)

 

 

(13,945

)

 

(19.9)

 

 

(42,986

)

 

 

(47,553

)

 

(9.6)

EBITDA

 

51,978

 

 

 

(35,568

)

 

246.1

 

 

9,310

 

 

 

20,994

 

 

(55.7)

Other income (3)

 

(3,440

)

 

 

 

 

*

 

 

(3,440

)

 

 

(27,712

)

 

(87.6)

Gain on sale of assets

 

(5,651

)

 

 

 

 

*

 

 

(5,651

)

 

 

 

 

*

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees

 

45

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

$

42,932

 

 

$

(35,523

)

 

220.9%

 

$

354

 

 

$

(6,583

)

 

105.4%

(1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $1.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $11.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(2) Corporate activities includes a $5.7 million pretax gain on sale of assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(3) Other income includes grants received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $3.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $27.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

* Percentage variances not considered meaningful

GREEN PLAINS INC.

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Var.

 

2023

 

2022

 

% Var.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol sold (gallons)

223,469

 

219,166

 

2.0%

 

625,102

 

646,927

 

(3.4)%

Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons)

514

 

571

 

(10.0)

 

1,454

 

1,650

 

(11.9)

Ultra-High Protein sold (tons)

61

 

15

 

306.7

 

157

 

45

 

248.9

Renewable corn oil sold (pounds)

74,227

 

72,975

 

1.7

 

206,927

 

204,502

 

1.2

Corn consumed (bushels)

76,544

 

75,308

 

1.6

 

215,115

 

223,830

 

(3.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agribusiness and energy services (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic ethanol sold (gallons)

290,572

 

276,866

 

5.0

 

825,574

 

689,684

 

19.7

Export ethanol sold (gallons)

1,293

 

13,076

 

(90.1)

 

5,693

 

122,049

 

(95.3)

 

291,865

 

289,942

 

0.7

 

831,267

 

811,733

 

2.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Partnership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Storage and throughput (gallons)

225,042

 

219,719

 

2.4%

 

629,273

 

649,417

 

(3.1)%

 

(1) Includes gallons from the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ethanol production operating income (loss) (1)

$

11,973

 

$

(64,121

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

21,816

 

 

21,555

 

Adjusted ethanol production operating income (loss)

 

33,789

 

 

(42,566

)

 

 

 

 

Intercompany fees, net

 

 

 

Storage and logistics (partnership)

 

8,288

 

 

12,589

 

Marketing and agribusiness fees (2)

 

6,420

 

 

9,514

 

Consolidated ethanol crush margin

$

48,497

 

$

(20,463

)

(1) Ethanol production includes an inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment of $1.7 million and $11.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, includes $1.5 million and $3.8 million, respectively, for certain nonrecurring decommissioning costs and nonethanol operating activities.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, Green Plains had $366.2 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, and $200.0 million available under a committed revolving credit facility, which is subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at September 30, 2023 was $653.6 million, including $159.7 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $55.6 million of non-recourse debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs.

Conference Call Information

On October 31, 2023 Green Plains Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP will host a joint conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss third quarter 2023 operating results for each company. Domestic and international participants can access the live conference by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation will be accessible on Green Plains’ website https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and other income associated with the USDA COVID-19 relief grant. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. Green Plains also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

326,701

 

$

444,661

Restricted cash

 

39,459

 

 

55,615

Accounts receivable, net

 

142,790

 

 

108,610

Income taxes receivable

 

1,097

 

 

1,286

Inventories

 

208,061

 

 

278,950

Other current assets

 

39,435

 

 

39,628

Total current assets

 

757,543

 

 

928,750

Property and equipment, net

 

1,011,287

 

 

1,029,327

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

79,376

 

 

73,244

Other assets

 

102,938

 

 

91,810

Total assets

$

1,951,144

 

$

2,123,131

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

138,350

 

$

234,301

Accrued and other liabilities

 

57,276

 

 

44,443

Derivative financial instruments

 

21,828

 

 

47,941

Operating lease current liabilities

 

23,335

 

 

20,721

Short-term notes payable and other borrowings

 

159,747

 

 

137,678

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

1,936

 

 

1,838

Total current liabilities

 

402,472

 

 

486,922

Long-term debt

 

491,945

 

 

495,243

Operating lease long-term liabilities

 

59,297

 

 

55,515

Other liabilities

 

22,934

 

 

24,385

Total liabilities

 

976,648

 

 

1,062,065

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Total Green Plains stockholders' equity

 

828,149

 

 

910,031

Noncontrolling interests

 

146,347

 

 

151,035

Total stockholders' equity

 

974,496

 

 

1,061,066

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,951,144

 

$

2,123,131

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

892,770

 

 

$

954,977

 

 

$

2,583,351

 

 

$

2,748,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below)

 

811,299

 

 

 

956,857

 

 

 

2,471,395

 

 

 

2,650,680

 

Operations and maintenance expenses

 

6,709

 

 

 

6,287

 

 

 

21,032

 

 

 

18,012

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

35,340

 

 

 

29,066

 

 

 

100,510

 

 

 

90,042

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(5,651

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,651

)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

23,899

 

 

 

24,647

 

 

 

73,911

 

 

 

66,013

 

Total costs and expenses

 

871,596

 

 

 

1,016,857

 

 

 

2,661,197

 

 

 

2,824,747

 

Operating income (loss)

 

21,174

 

 

 

(61,880

)

 

 

(77,846

)

 

 

(75,941

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

2,467

 

 

 

1,763

 

 

 

8,403

 

 

 

2,640

 

Interest expense

 

(9,550

)

 

 

(9,576

)

 

 

(29,029

)

 

 

(26,182

)

Other, net

 

4,282

 

 

 

(182

)

 

 

4,310

 

 

 

28,394

 

Total other income (expense)

 

(2,801

)

 

 

(7,995

)

 

 

(16,316

)

 

 

4,852

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investees

 

18,373

 

 

 

(69,875

)

 

 

(94,162

)

 

 

(71,089

)

Income tax benefit

 

7,763

 

 

 

1,888

 

 

 

5,353

 

 

 

146

 

Income (loss) from equity method investees

 

156

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

(112

)

Net income (loss)

 

26,292

 

 

 

(67,903

)

 

 

(88,277

)

 

 

(71,055

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

3,981

 

 

 

5,623

 

 

 

12,340

 

 

 

17,547

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains

$

22,311

 

 

$

(73,526

)

 

$

(100,617

)

 

$

(88,602

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - basic

$

0.38

 

 

$

(1.27

)

 

$

(1.71

)

 

$

(1.62

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Green Plains - diluted

$

0.35

 

 

$

(1.27

)

 

$

(1.71

)

 

$

(1.62

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

58,910

 

 

 

57,677

 

 

 

58,780

 

 

 

54,550

 

Diluted

 

67,402

 

 

 

57,677

 

 

 

58,780

 

 

 

54,550

 

GREEN PLAINS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(88,277

)

 

$

(71,055

)

Noncash operating adjustments

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

73,911

 

 

 

66,013

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

(5,651

)

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

419

 

Inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment

 

1,663

 

 

 

11,177

 

Other

 

6,628

 

 

 

10,707

 

Net change in working capital

 

(43,660

)

 

 

(51,727

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(55,386

)

 

 

(34,466

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

(77,876

)

 

 

(183,225

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

 

25,106

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

99,917

 

Investment in equity method investees

 

(16,299

)

 

 

(6,976

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(69,069

)

 

 

(90,284

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Net proceeds (borrowings) - long term debt

 

(4,325

)

 

 

43,653

 

Net proceeds - short-term borrowings

 

21,105

 

 

 

33,602

 

Other

 

(26,441

)

 

 

(26,016

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(9,661

)

 

 

51,239

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(134,116

)

 

 

(73,511

)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

500,276

 

 

 

560,959

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

366,160

 

 

$

487,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

326,701

 

 

$

420,838

 

Restricted cash

 

39,459

 

 

 

66,610

 

Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

366,160

 

 

$

487,448

 

GREEN PLAINS INC.

RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income (loss)

$

26,292

 

 

$

(67,903

)

 

$

(88,277

)

 

$

(71,055

)

Interest expense

 

9,550

 

 

 

9,576

 

 

 

29,029

 

 

 

26,182

 

Income tax benefit

 

(7,763

)

 

 

(1,888

)

 

 

(5,353

)

 

 

(146

)

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

23,899

 

 

 

24,647

 

 

 

73,911

 

 

 

66,013

 

EBITDA

 

51,978

 

 

 

(35,568

)

 

 

9,310

 

 

 

20,994

 

Other income (2)

 

(3,440

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,440

)

 

 

(27,712

)

Gain on sale of assets

 

(5,651

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,651

)

 

 

 

Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees

 

45

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

135

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

42,932

 

 

$

(35,523

)

 

$

354

 

 

$

(6,583

)

(1) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.

(2) Other income includes grants received from the USDA related to the Biofuel Producer Program of $3.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $27.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

 